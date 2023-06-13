knapp 6-12-23

Dave Lehman displayed a nice Lake Wilhelm largemouth bass taken from a deep ledge during a prior summer.

 Jeff Knapp photo

Ledges, those meandering sharp edges that rapidly fall into creek or river channels, provide some of the best offshore fishing for summer bass once the spawn has concluded. But since the typical reservoir features miles of ledges, here’s how to efficiently find the best areas and then properly fish them, from bottom to top.

SCAN FOR THE BEST LEDGES: Time spent scanning channel edges before making a cast is time well spent. Use side imaging, down imaging and traditional 2D sonar to search for not only bass and baitfish, but ledge-associated cover that will hold fish. Think brush piles, rock clusters, foundations, bridge abutments, stumps and cribs. Such cover provides ambush points for bass and will often collect crappies and other sunfish that provides bass fodder.