knapp 1-2-23

Roger Ramer displayed a nice early spring smallmouth bass taken from deep Allegheny River habitat.

 Jeff Knapp photo

During the year I jot down noteworthy fishing experiences in a notebook I keep handy. With 2022 concluding its final chapter I referenced said book to see what I learned over the course of the year. Three lessons stood out.

RIVER SMALLMOUTH MIGRATION: I’ve long theorized that Allegheny River smallmouth bass, during late fall, make significant migrations to deep habitat in which they winter over. By significant I’m talking many miles.

Tags