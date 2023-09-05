knapp 9-4-23

Sid Brown, the writer’s frequent fishing partner, relies heavily on bucktail jigs to take fall walleyes such as this one.

 Jeff Knapp photo

As summer transitions to fall, some gamefish species tend to become more active. This includes lake-dwelling walleyes. Bucktail jigs — hair jigs, if you like — can be one of the best tools for plucking fall walleyes from the various habitats they occupy during autumn.

Depending on the physical characteristics of a lake or reservoir, and the food sources found there, walleyes can occupy a variety of niches. This could be fish relating to remaining healthy submerged vegetation. Or deeper ledges and drop offs into creek and river channels. The fish could be shallow or deep. Hair jigs are appropriate in many scenarios.