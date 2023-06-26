Monday was the first day for hunting license sales in Pennsylvania and many that attempted to purchase one had an unpleasant experience.
With the change to the antlerless deer license sales process, it was obvious tremendous strain would be put on the internet sales system. A few of my hunting buddies logged into the system Monday morning only to see that tens of thousands waited ahead in the virtual line. Monitors went still and nothing updated, frustrating some to give up or try again later.
At the county courthouse, things went more smoothly and three were on staff to wait on those seeking their 2023-24 hunting licenses. At 8 a.m. a small line moved along at a satisfactory pace, allowing hunters to walk away with license in hand.
In the days that follow, the dust will settle and acquiring a hunting license or antlerless tag should simplify. While I have applied and purchased a number of non-resident licenses online, but if possible, I prefer to purchase in person. Those with young hunters in their care should be sure to obtain some doe licenses so deer hunting this season can be just that.
Hunters can monitor the number of antlerless licenses that are available for their area at huntfish.pa.gov and click on the antlerless deer quota page.
Youth hunters need shooting practice so they can effectively harvest big game. Hunting groundhogs this summer with their deer rifle will allow familiarity with their firearm. Squeezing the trigger on a moving target in the field is much more of a challenge than shooting paper off a bench. When at the range, shooting from the bench is good for checking zero; however, offhand shots should be taken as well. While I always try to find a rest before taking a shot, often the only shot is a quick off-hand one. Being able to make the shot at the range in controlled conditions is important if one hopes to do so in the deer woods this autumn.
Marking the next round of antlerless licenses on the calendar now will allow it to be remembered more easily. The second round of antlerless license sales begins July 24.
While obtaining a specific WMU antlerless tag is all but guaranteed in the first round, some will sell out soon, making these allocation dates important. The past two seasons I had been able to acquire the maximum of six antlerless tags allowed yet have my doubts of being able to do so this year under the new system. Those with family and friends living out of state should be sure to remind them of the changes to the system and the July 10 date they may purchase. If hunters find themselves short a tag or two due to the changes, targeting mature doe would be wise as they can yield over twice that of a yearling.
Cooler temperatures of today and Wednesday are conducive to getting outdoors. Archery is a fun activity in the summer with evening practice sessions improving the odds of success this October. Before shooting, the bow should be thoroughly inspected for any defects and the string waxed. Carbon arrows should be flexed before being shot to check for damage.
Those who plan to chase elk with bow and arrow this year have been preparing and training for the challenge. While an out-of-state adventure is exciting, the opportunity here to pursue an abundance of species is as well.
Obtaining essential equipment now will allow ample time for back orders or returns. A new pair of hiking boots is on my list of things to buy as well as some more arrows.
