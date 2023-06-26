Zeke Wilson.jpg
Monday was the first day for hunting license sales in Pennsylvania and many that attempted to purchase one had an unpleasant experience.

With the change to the antlerless deer license sales process, it was obvious tremendous strain would be put on the internet sales system. A few of my hunting buddies logged into the system Monday morning only to see that tens of thousands waited ahead in the virtual line. Monitors went still and nothing updated, frustrating some to give up or try again later.