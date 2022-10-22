BLAIRSVILLE — For the first time in four years, the United Valley Lions can say they’re on a winning streak. Albeit a modest one, but a win streak nonetheless.
On an underwhelming night for the offense, United Valley rode its defense and special teams to its second straight victory, 26-12 over River Valley in a Heritage Conference football game Friday at Memorial Stadium. The Lions (3-6) hadn’t posted back-to-back wins since 2018, when they reeled off seven straight en route to a 9-5 season and a deep playoff run.
“Two in a row feels pretty good,” eighth-year United Valley coach Kevin Marabito said.
Speaking of two in a row, the Lions scored a special teams touchdown for the second straight game, and they didn’t trail in the game for the second straight week. Perhaps it’s a sign the offseason merger of Blacklick Valley and United’s programs is starting to pay dividends.
“The kids are jelling right now, and that’s all you can ask,” Marabito said. “They’re believing in what we’re doing now, and that’s what it takes.”
For the Blacklick Valley players on the team, the feeling of winning two in a row is just as novel as it is to the United players. Prior to the merger, the last time Blacklick Valley won back-to-back games was in Weeks 6 and 7 of the 2019 season.
“It’s crazy!” defensive lineman Chris Clark, a senior at Blacklick Valley, said excitedly. “I think this is my first career two-win streak. I feel great.”
Clark and the rest of the United Valley defensive line — which also featured Clint Safko, Traystin Tomalson and Josh Hessler — had River Valley quarterback Luke Woodring running for his life all night. Their play, and the special teams touchdown, masked a less-than-impressive offensive showing from the Lions’ offense.
“Defense and special teams was the difference in the ballgame tonight,” Marabito said. “Hats off to them. We pressured that quarterback. Our special teams, they were the real deal tonight. They did a great job, and you have to have that when the offense is struggling, but we did enough to win.”
United Valley used a pair of explosive plays, one apiece early in each half, to take control of the game. The Lions scored on their first offensive play of the game as Alex Reba took his first carry for a 60-yard touchdown run around left tackle at the 9:42 mark of the first quarter. That gave the Lions a 7-0 lead, which stood as the halftime score.
Less than five minutes into the second half, junior Brydon Brown returned a punt 68 yards for a touchdown to give United Valley a 14-0 lead at the 7:11 mark of the third quarter. It was the Lions’ fourth special teams touchdown of the season, and it also seemed to give them the momentum the offense struggled to provide.
“We spend time in practice on it,” Marabito said. “It’s paying off, but you’ve got to give credit to the kids. … Special teams is a big part of the game. That’s one thing we don’t overlook. Two weeks in a row, it’s been a difference for us.”
Two plays after Brown’s touchdown, River Valley fumbled at its 31-yard line and the Lions capitalized on the short field. United Valley quarterback Isaac Worthington scored on a 1-yard sneak with 4:44 to play in the third for a 20-0 lead.
Early in the fourth quarter, Brown intercepted Woodring deep in River Valley territory and set up the Lions inside the Panthers’ 10-yard line. Worthington added another touchdown from 2 yards out two plays later to stretch the Lions’ lead to 26-0.
“It feels great, honestly,” Brown said of the two-game winning streak, although the offensive struggles were at the forefront of his mind.
“We’ve just got to get our offense moving,” he said. “That’s what held us back a little bit, but we still came out with the win.”
River Valley’s offense went to the air in the fourth quarter and came to life. Woodring, who attempted 28 passes in the final quarter alone, led two scoring drives that made things interesting.
Woodring capped a nine-play, 65-yard drive with a 1-yard touchdown run with 7:57 left in the fourth to make it 26-6. After recovering an onside kick, the Panthers got the ball back and put together another scoring drive. Woodring connected with Sam Yanits for a 10-yard touchdown pass with 5:06 to play.
River Valley’s defense made a stop, giving the Panthers the ball back with 2:23 to play, but they simply ran out of time.
“In the fourth quarter, we played well. Once again, it was that third quarter that killed us,” River Valley coach Jess Houser said. “We gave up (13) points in the third quarter to put us in a hole. We can’t keep doing that. We’ve got to come out and play all four quarters.
“I just feel bad for these seniors. Last time playing at home, they didn’t get a win. But we’ll just keep working for next week.”