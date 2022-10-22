uv-rv

United Valley’s Chris Clark (64) gave chase against River Valley quarterback Luke Woodring in Friday night’s game at Ernie Widmar Field in Blairsville. 

 KYLEE SURIKE/Gazette

BLAIRSVILLE — For the first time in four years, the United Valley Lions can say they’re on a winning streak. Albeit a modest one, but a win streak nonetheless.

On an underwhelming night for the offense, United Valley rode its defense and special teams to its second straight victory, 26-12 over River Valley in a Heritage Conference football game Friday at Memorial Stadium. The Lions (3-6) hadn’t posted back-to-back wins since 2018, when they reeled off seven straight en route to a 9-5 season and a deep playoff run.

