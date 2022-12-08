United bounced back after a tough loss to Punxsutawney on Tuesday by beating Bellwood-Antis by 19 points, 49-30, on Wednesday in a non-conference girls’ basketball game.
“It was a good comeback from the loss,” Lions coach Paul Hall said. “The kids played good defense.”
United outscored Bellwood 28-15 in the first half, with Mollee Fry posting nine of her team-high 13 points and the Lions sinking all six of their free throw opportunities. United tacked on 22 points in the final two quarters and held the Blue Devils to 16.
“They had the two big girls inside so we pretty much had take their 3-point shooting away,” Hall said. “It was a physical game, and it heated up a few times, but the girls were up to the challenge. Defense wins games, and they brought it tonight.”
Bellwood’s Chelsea McCaulsky led all scorers with 20 points, including all three of the Blue Devils’ 3-point field goals.
Fry went 6-for-6 at the line on a night the Lions went 14-for-16 as a team.
Delaney Perrone netted five field goals for 10 points, and Aleah Bevard also added 10.
United (3-1) plays host to Cambria Heights on Tuesday.
HARMONY 51, PURCHASE LINE 32: Andrew Smarsh netted three 3-pointers for Purchase Line, but the Red Dragons couldn’t overcome Harmony in a non-conference loss.
The visiting Owls jumped out to a 24-10 halftime lead and outscored the Red Dragons 27-22 in the back half.
Smarsh tallied nine points to lead Purchase Line, while Joseph Lamer and Quentin Brooks, who sank two 3s, each scored seven.
The Red Dragons pulled down 23 total rebounds, but it wasn’t enough to combat 19 turnovers.
Purchase Line travels to United on Friday to open Heritage Conference play.
WEST SHAMOKIN 44, APOLLO-RIDGE 32: West Shamokin shut down a fourth-quarter surge by Apollo-Ridge to hold on in a non-conference game.
Sean McCullough scored 11 of his 15 points in a 21-7 first half for the Wolves, and Brayden Rodgers dumped in nine points in a 17-point third quarter to extend West Shamokin’s lead to 38-15.
The Vikings pushed back with a 17-point outburst in the fourth quarter, led by Jake Mull’s nine points, but it wasn’t enough to erase the deep deficit. Mull scored a team-high 16 points on seven field goals, including two 3s.
Only three players tallied points for West Shamokin. Deven Hatch-Cousins scored 16 on the back of eight field goals and brought down five boards. McCullough added five rebounds and dished out six helpers to his 15 points, and Rodgers finished with 13 points, seven rebounds and six assists.
West Shamokin visits Indiana on Friday, and Apollo-Ridge travels to Homer-Center on Monday.
CAMBRIA HEIGHTS 53, BELLWOOD-ANTIS 46: Parker Farabaugh drained five 3-pointers as Cambria Heights took down Bellwood-Antis in a non-conference game.
The Highlanders held just a one-point lead at the half, 28-27, but outscored the Blue Devils 25-19 in the final 16 minutes.
Farabaugh and Chris Sodmont scored 15 points each to lead Cambria Heights.
Bellwood (0-1) was led by Caleb Beiswenger’s 12 points.
The Highlanders (1-1) play Central Cambria on Friday in the Red Devils’ tipoff tournament.