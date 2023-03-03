United boys d6

The United Lions claimed the District 6 Class 2A boys' basketball championship by beating West Branch at Mount Aloysius College on Thursday night.

 KYLEE SURIKE/Gazette

CRESSON — Facing the top scoring unit in District 6 Class 2A, United knew it had its work cut out if the Lions were going to leave Mount Aloysius College on Thursday night with the title.

Behind a shutdown defensive effort and a combined 42 points from seniors Joe Marino and Brad Felix, United put together quite possibly its best overall performance of the season in a dominant 70-42 triumph over West Branch for the first district title in program history.