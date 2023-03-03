CRESSON — Facing the top scoring unit in District 6 Class 2A, United knew it had its work cut out if the Lions were going to leave Mount Aloysius College on Thursday night with the title.
Behind a shutdown defensive effort and a combined 42 points from seniors Joe Marino and Brad Felix, United put together quite possibly its best overall performance of the season in a dominant 70-42 triumph over West Branch for the first district title in program history.
“It’s an amazing feeling,” United coach Matt Rodkey said. “I’m proud for our kids and coaching staff. We battle, we battle and we battle. We wanted to come out against them and play as much defense as we could, make it as uncomfortable as we could, and force their ball handlers into some trouble spots.”
“This means everything,” Marino said. “We’ve been playing together since we were in like fourth grade, so to win it as seniors, really feels good.”
United (25-2) will meet Serra Catholic (15-11), the seventh-place team out of the WPIAL, in the first round of the PIAA tournament on March 11.
United forced West Branch (19-8) into 13 turnovers in the first half and 22 overall, converting multiple steals into easy layups and open shots.
“Rebounds and turnovers killed us,” West Branch coach Danny Clark said. “We’ve been doing a good job with that lately but struggled with it tonight. Credit to United though. They made the shots when they had to and played some strong defense.”
Marino carried the first-half load, scoring 14 of his 19 points as the Lions turned a four-point lead at the end of the opening eight minutes into an 11-point advantage at halftime.
“Joe gives us that energy,” Rodkey said. “He just does a little bit of everything for us and complements this team perfectly.”
United’s Tyler Robertson canned a 3-pointer to open the scoring and United never trailed the rest of the way.
Marino’s 3 at 3:48 of the first quarter put the Lions up by six points, but the Warriors cut into the lead after forcing a turnover on a full-court press. Owen Koleno swiped the ball and dropped in his third field goal of the quarter, and West Branch closed the opening period down by four points, 16-12.
West Branch continued to struggle with turnovers in the second quarter. Dylan Dishong came away with his second steal of the half and assisted on Marino’s second 3-pointer to send the Lions into halftime up by 11 points, 33-22.
“They were giving me a lot of open shots in that first half for some reason,” Marino said. “I just did my job by trying to knock them down.”
Koleno buried a 3-pointer 10 seconds into the third quarter to bring West Branch to within eight points, 33-25, but United clamped down on defense and went on a scoring frenzy.
The Lions scored 17 consecutive points to take a 50-25 lead with 2:20 to play in the quarter. Felix scored on an easy layup, offensive putback and long range 3-pointer during the run.
Felix turned in another solid outing, scoring 23 points to lead all scorers and grabbing 11 rebounds. Marino collected nine rebounds and Worthington six for United. The Lions held a 39-30 rebounding advantage.
West Branch, playing with mostly juniors and sophomores, chipped the lead down to 19 in the fourth quarter, but United didn’t let up.
After Marino knocked down his final field goal with 6:38 to play, Felix took over, finishing with an offensive rebound putback and free throw to give United its largest lead at 31 points, 68-37.
The benches finished out the quarter as the Lions outscored West Branch 18-11 over the final eight minutes.
Koleno scored a team-high 19 points for West Branch. Joel Evans chipped in with 14 points and 11 rebounds.
United will now turn its attention to picking up a PIAA tournament victory on its home court.
“It’s unbelievable,” Rodkey said about being able to host the first round. “Thank you to the PIAA. I know last year was the first year, but it’s great. The higher-seeded teams earn that opportunity. It gives us one more home game, and what a great opportunity for our seniors.”