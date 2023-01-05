Three United players scored in double figures and the Lions picked up an 11th straight victory to remain undefeated after a decisive 73-33 Heritage Conference victory at West Shamokin in a boys’ basketball game Wednesday.
United held the Wolves to 13 first-half points and went into halftime leading 36-13. The strong all-around play continued in the second half for the Lions, who grabbed a 21-9 third-quarter advantage and closed out West Shamokin with a 16-11 edge over the final eight minutes.
Brad Felix’s 16 points led the scoring for United, while Joe Marino contributed 15 and Isaac Worthington added 10 points. Aiden Stiffler just missed being the fourth United player in double figures, finishing with nine points.
United hit eight 3-point field goals.
Braydon Rodgers’ nine points led West Shamokin.
Both teams play Friday. West Shamokin (5-6) travels to Homer-Center, and United (11-0) welcomes Marion Center.
PORTAGE 67, PENNS MANOR 63: Portage received 20 points from Luke Scarton and outscored Penns Manor 19-9 in a pivotal second quarter that proved to be the difference in the Mustangs’ Heritage Conference victory over the host Comets.
The Comets fired out and led after eight minutes, 19-16, but Portage responded by holding Penns Manor to nine points and taking a 35-28 lead into halftime. Although Penns Manor outscored Portage 14-10 in the third quarter, the Mustangs maintained the lead 45-42 and held it with a 22-21 fourth-quarter advantage.
Andrew Miko joined Scarton in double figures with 14 points. Mason Kargo hit a pair of 3-pointers and finished with 11 points.
Max Hill connected on a game-high 23 points for Penns Manor. Ashton Courvina (11), Mark Bagley (10) and Kolton Kerchensky (10) hit double figures for the Comets.
Both teams play Friday. Penns Manor (6-5) travels to Cambria Heights, and Portage (11-1) welcomes Purchase Line.
RIVER VALLEY 70, HOMER-CENTER 48: Cole Kennedy-Citeroni hit five 3-pointers and scored a game-high 19 points to lead River Valley to a Heritage Conference win over Homer-Center.
Kennedy-Citeroni nailed all five of his 3-pointers during a lopsided first half that the Panthers led 43-25. Homer-Center outscored River Valley 21-17 in the third quarter but only managed one field goal over the final eight minutes as the Panthers closed out the win.
Kennedy-Citeroni converted on seven field goals for his 19 points.
“I want to shout-out Kennedy-Citeroni. He’s not usually a guy who steps up or shoots for those baskets,” River Valley coach Don Stitt said. “He helped us go up big, but credit to Homer City for not giving up.”
Luke Woodring (15), Dom Speal (14), and Brad McDivitt (10) all chipped in with double-figure point totals.
Michael Krejocic hit three 3-pointers and led the Wildcats with 13 points. Caleb Palmer scored 12 on six field goals.
Homer-Center (1-9) hosts West Shamokin on Friday. River Valley (6-5) welcomes Bald Eagle Area on Saturday.
CAMBRIA HEIGHTS 51, NORTHERN CAMBRIA 33: Chris Sodmont drained four 3s and Carter Lamb posted 16 points as Cambria Heights grabbed a Heritage Conference win at rival Northern Cambria.
The Colts pulled ahead 11-7 after eight minutes, but the Highlanders poured in 22 points in the second quarter to take the 29-20 advantage into halftime.
Cambria Heights outscored Northern Cambria 19-13 in the second half.
Lamb connected on seven fields goals and a free throw for his game-high total, while Sodmont finished with 14 points.
Peyton Myers hit two 3-pointers and led the Colts with 12 points. Ty Dumm also reached double figures with 10 points on five field goals.
Cambria Heights (5-6) welcomes Penns Manor on Friday, while Northern Cambria (3-7) visits the Comets on Tuesday.
PURCHASE LINE 61, BLACKLICK VALLEY 53: Andrew Beer scored 19 points, Braydon Albright added 16 and Purchase Line held on for a non-conference victory over Blacklick Valley.
Ahead 15-14 after the first quarter, the Red Dragons added to that lead by outscoring the Vikings 11-8 in the second quarter to take a 26-22 edge into halftime.
Purchase Line came out with 20 third-quarter points to lead 46-29 with eight minutes to play and held on despite Blacklick Valley scoring 24 in the fourth quarter.
Beer also contributed five rebounds, eight assists and three steals for Purchase Line.
Purchase Line (2-10) travels to Portage on Friday.
Girls
MARION CENTER 49, DuBOIS 46: Kaelee Elkin scored 18 points, Lydia Miller filled out the stat sheet and Marion Center bounced back from an early deficit to secure a non-conference victory over DuBois in a game played Tuesday.
Visiting DuBois shot out to a 13-9 first-quarter advantage, but Miller scored seven of the Stingers’ 17 second-quarter points to put the home team up 26-24 by halftime.
DuBois managed to cut the lead to one point at the end of the third quarter, but Marion Center outscored the Beavers 13-11 over the final eight minutes to come away with the victory.
Elkin’s 18 points were a game high. Miller scored 15 points, grabbed six rebounds, handed out five assists and swiped nine steals.
Madison Rusnica scored 16 points to lead DuBois.
Marion Center (4-6) hosts United today.
RIVER VALLEY 49, HOMER-CENTER 30: Ava Persichetti scored 24 points and River Valley held Homer-Center to 12 second-half points as the Panthers took down the Wildcats in a key Heritage conference game played Tuesday.
Persichetti scored nine points for River Valley in a 12-6 first quarter, but the Wildcats fought back to shave the lead to four points at halftime.
River Valley coach Ricc Brown provided the motivation at halftime, saying, “If we want to win a Heritage title, then you have to beat the Heritage champs.”
The Panthers took advantage and outscored Homer-Center 27-12 after halftime to come away with an eighth consecutive victory.
In addition to her game-high 24 points, Persichetti also dished out eight assists and came away with seven steals.
Hannah Artley put together a double-double, scoring ten points and securing 12 rebounds, and Rylee Kitner chipped in with eight points while providing solid defense.
Homer-Center (5-3) travels to West Shamokin today, and River Valley (9-1) plays Elizabeth-Forward Monday night.