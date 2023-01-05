HS-basketball-2.jpg
Three United players scored in double figures and the Lions picked up an 11th straight victory to remain undefeated after a decisive 73-33 Heritage Conference victory at West Shamokin in a boys’ basketball game Wednesday.

United held the Wolves to 13 first-half points and went into halftime leading 36-13. The strong all-around play continued in the second half for the Lions, who grabbed a 21-9 third-quarter advantage and closed out West Shamokin with a 16-11 edge over the final eight minutes.

