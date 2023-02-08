ARMAGH — Its déjà vu all over again.
Exactly one year ago, the United Lions managed a furious fourth-quarter rally by visiting Cambria Heights in the conference semifinals on the way to earning their first Heritage Conference boys’ basketball title.
This year, United didn’t allow the Highlanders to stay within reach or gain momentum, constructing a massive first-half lead and sailing the rest of the way in a 62-29 rout.
Brad Felix led all scorers with 20 points and host United (20-2) dominated the perimeter, canning 10 3-pointers in the first half and disposing of East division No. 2 seed Cambria Heights (10-11) in this season’s version of the semifinal-round matchup.
United will now turn its attention to defending the conference title against first-year member Portage on Friday at the KCAC.
Portage was one of just two teams that beat United this season, 83-79 in overtime, on Jan. 18.
“I don’t think that we can expect less,” United coach Matt Rodkey said about the task of taking down the No. 1 seed from the East division. “Both teams like the transition game, and if we can keep up with those guys and have a chance at the end, that is all we can ask for.”
Cambria Heights came out swinging on offense. Carter Lamb collected an offensive rebound and converted the putback layup three minutes into the contest, putting the Highlanders ahead 7-6.
United showed poise and patience, moving the ball around the perimeter and over the top of Cambria Heights’ zone defense.
“My coach in high school said when teams are in zones you have to shoot them out of it,” Rodkey said. “Fortunately, this year we have some guys who can put the ball in the hole, and the shots were falling,”
They continued to fall for the Lions.
Felix knocked down his first of three first-quarter bombs to give United back the lead at 11-7 with 3:30 to play in the opening quarter.
The Lions continued to fire from long range, finding success on six 3-pointers in the first quarter alone to grab a 22-13 lead.
Tyler Robertson picked up in the second quarter with a pair of 3-pointers, putting the Lions up by 16 points after his second with 1:42 left before halftime.
Joe Marino took a charge on a slashing Carter Lamb to get the ball back for United, and Isaac Worthington finished off a red-hot first half with a 3-pointer at the buzzer for a 40-21 advantage.
“You have to come out and play the percentages,” Cambria Heights coach Eric Nagle said about starting in a zone defense. “I know they like to attack the basket, and I thought we had a good game plan in, but that all goes out the window when they hit 10 3s in the first half.”
The long-range shooting pace slowed in the second half, but United maintained control. Felix drew a foul and converted on the old-fashioned three-point play at 5:33 of the third quarter to push United on top 43-22.
Felix, a 6-foot-3 senior, hit seven field goals, including three 3-pointers, and canned all three of his free throws to compile his game high. Felix is 46 points short of 1,000 in his career.
“Brad is such as unselfish guy,” Rodkey said. “I bet if you told him he was 46 points short of 1,000, he wouldn’t even know. His goals are team oriented and is one of the hardest workers that we have. Everybody respects him and everybody follows him.”
“They (Cambria Heights) were in a zone in the first half and they were giving us the 3-pointers,” Felix said. “We were hitting them, and then they switched to man and we started driving and kicking the ball out to the open players.”
Aiden Stiffler capped a 14-3 United third-quarter run with a steal and assist on a Dylan Dishong layup with 30 seconds left to put the Lions up by 30 points.
“We came out in the second half with better defensive effort, but we just didn’t match it with the offensive output,” Nagel said.
Dishong joined Felix in double figures with 11 points, and 3-point specialist Tyler Robertson drilled four and tallied 12 points. Joe Marino just missed double figures with nine points but filled out the stat sheet with six rebounds, five assists, two blocks and a steal.
Cambria Heights will now focus on the District 6 Class 2A playoffs, where it is possible they could see the Lions for a third time.
But for United, the focus is on the Portage Mustangs on Friday at the KCAC.
“Most people said Portage was the best team in the conference this season,” Rodkey said of the two-time District 6 Class 2A champions who are playing in 1A this season. “They are a great program, Coach Kargo does a great job, and they have a bunch of great players and keep going over there.”
Even with one conference trophy in the case, Felix and Rodkey don’t believe motivation will be much of a problem.
“It was a really fun experience last year,” Felix said. “It’s a new experience for a big part of the team this year who didn’t have a chance to play in the game last year. Its going to be a fun night.”
“It’s special,” Rodkey said. “Kudos to Jody Rainey, Cullen Stokes, Mr. Sipos at First Commonwealth and everybody involved and for putting on such a great setting for high school basketball in the area.”