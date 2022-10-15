ARMAGH — The only way to explain what unfolded Friday night at Thomas J. Madill Field is to say the football gods were on United Valley’s side.
Try as they seemingly might have, the Lions couldn’t give the game away. On the contrary, they seemed destined to win, and win on their home field for the first time in nearly four years they did.
United Valley’s (2-6) defense made a critical stop on a two-point conversion with 22 seconds left to play, and the Lions pulled out a 20-19 win by the skin of their teeth over Purchase Line (3-5) in a Heritage Conference game.
It was United Valley’s first home win since Nov. 2, 2018, and it was also coach Kevin Marabito’s 100th career win. Now in his eighth season leading the Lions, Marabito deflected any credit thrown his way to all the players he’s coached over the years.
Like the ones who won the game Friday.
“Everybody looks at that. I mean, I’ve never won a game,” Marabito said. “I’ve lost a lot of games, but it’s the players. Those are the guys that did it. I’m just the figurehead.”
The Lions went ahead 20-13 midway through the fourth quarter on Braydon Brown’s 1-yard quarterback sneak with 6:28 to play. They committed a penalty on the ensuing extra-point attempt and backed up kicker Evan McAnulty, who missed the attempt wide left.
United Valley forced Purchase Line to punt on the Red Dragons’ next possession, and got the ball back with 5:06 remaining. The Lions got a 53-yard run from Caden McCully on the ensuing drive, putting them at the Purchase Line 16-yard line. But the drive stalled, and McAnulty’s field goal attempt with 2½ minutes to play was blocked.
The Red Dragons got the ball back with 2:15 to play at their own 17 and meticulously put together a 10-play, 83-yard scoring drive capped by Jon Elick’s 2-yard quarterback sneak to get within 20-19 with 22 seconds to play.
Purchase Line gambled and went for the two-point conversion, but Elick’s pass was broken up by Gino DiPaolo, seemingly ending the game. The Lions recovered Purchase Line’s onside kick on the next play, and Brown lined up in the victory formation for one final kneeldown.
“It feels great every time, and I hope we get two more the rest of this season and we just keep it going next year,” Brown said.
Yet, United Valley found a way to make a mundane play like a kneeldown interesting. The Lions fumbled the ball on the exchange, but managed to recover it and run out the clock.
“We tried to give it away tonight. We did everything we could,” Marabito said, “but we tell the kids all the time, ‘If you believe in something, you can get it done.’ They had the heart tonight. They had desire, and they went after it. I can’t be any prouder. It’s just a terrific win.
“The last win we had on this field was 2018, and ironically, it was against Purchase Line in 2018 when we made that playoff run. It finally happened here.”
Perhaps it was the football gods’ way of telling Purchase Line they deserved to win even less than the Lions.
“We didn’t deserve to win the game. That’s the bottom line,” Purchase Line coach Matt Falisec said. “That might have been the worst football game we’ve played this season, and we had no right even being in the game up until the end. And I told the kids that. … The fact that we were in the game at the end still with a chance to win it is unbelievable. That was just an ugly game by us, very ugly.”
United opened the scoring with a 21-yard touchdown pass from Isaac Worthington to DiPaolo with 10 seconds to play in the first quarter and took a 7-0 lead. But it was short-lived.
On the ensuing kickoff, Purchase Line’s Joe Lamer returned the kick 87 yards down the left sideline for a touchdown on the final play of the opening quarter. Although he appeared to step out of bounds twice on the return, the play stood and the game was tied at 7, which stood as the halftime score.
Not to be outdone, United also had a kickoff return for a touchdown. Alex Reba returned the opening kickoff in the second half 83 yards for a touchdown to give United a 14-7 lead, which stood until the back-and-forth final quarter.
“I give credit to every single one of our men,” McCully said. “We never gave up the whole way through, and I’m just so proud of everyone. I think now that we got two wins under our belt, I think we finally know how to win, and I think it’s going to turn around for us.”