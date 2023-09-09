United logo

JOHNSTOWN — Last year’s inaugural season of the United Valley football co-op between United and Blacklick Valley got off to a slow start before the Lions finished strong with a three-game winning streak.

That momentum has continued into this season, as United Valley now sits atop the Heritage Conference standings unbeaten after three weeks following Friday night’s 18-8 win over Conemaugh Valley at John “Jake” Jacoby Field at Thomas Yewcic Stadium.