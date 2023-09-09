JOHNSTOWN — Last year’s inaugural season of the United Valley football co-op between United and Blacklick Valley got off to a slow start before the Lions finished strong with a three-game winning streak.
That momentum has continued into this season, as United Valley now sits atop the Heritage Conference standings unbeaten after three weeks following Friday night’s 18-8 win over Conemaugh Valley at John “Jake” Jacoby Field at Thomas Yewcic Stadium.
United Valley trailed in the early going after an efficient opening drive by the Blue Jays, but the Lions took advantage of a momentum-shifting Conemaugh Valley fumble late in the second quarter to take a lead that held up the rest of the way thanks to a defensive effort that held the Blue Jays in check over the final two quarters.
“We got the win, but they seemed to want it a little more than we did,” said United Valley coach Kevin Marabito. “Good teams find a way to win, but it wasn’t pretty. We’ve got to clean some things up, but a win is a win.”
A stout defensive performance by the Lions held the Blue Jays (0-3) to just 32 yards and two first downs in the second half. “Defensively, after that first drive, we settled down and handled things,” said Marabito.
In addition to committing a turnover that was converted to points by the Lions in the final minute of the first half, Conemaugh Valley also was assessed several costly penalties that contributed to United Valley’s lone touchdown drive of the second half.
“We kind of lost our discipline a little bit, but there were a few iffy calls,” said Blue Jay coach Matt Kent. “I’m proud of how our boys battled, we’re right there on the edge.It’s kind of hard to overcome some of those things when you’re battling in a game that close.
Conemaugh Valley outgained United Valley 204-192 in total yardage, with Devin Chontas rushing for a game-high 126 yards on 27 carries for the Blue Jays.
United Valley quarterback Isaac Worthington completed four of six passes for 88 yards and a touchdown while running for another score in one half of play before leaving the game with an injury. Lions running back Caden McCully picked up 93 yards and one touchdown on 19 carries.
The Blue Jays, who came into the game with just one touchdown in two previous contests, took the opening kickoff and controlled the ball on a 13-play drive that consumed nearly half of the first quarter and covered 70 yards. Runs of 16 yards each by Chontas and Devon Blair led to Blair’s one-yard plunge into the end zone on fourth-and-goal. Logan Heinlein then found Noah Miller for the conversion that made it 8-0.
United Valley got on the board later in the quarter when Worthington connected with Gino DiPaolo on a 33-yard strike that set up a 1-yard quarterback sneak by Worthington. However, the conversion pass was picked off in the end zone by Noah Graffius to keep Conemaugh Valley up by two.
The Blue Jays looked to add to their lead late in the half after a 16-yard Chontas run and a 15-yard gain on fourth-and-one by Ethan McNulty gave Conemaugh Valley a first down at the Lion 36.
However, a fumbled snap was recovered by United Valley with 2:35 left. After a 13-yard McCully run moved the ball into Conemaugh Valley territory, Worthington found Zachary Travis for a 21-yard gain and followed that up with a 19-yard touchdown toss to DiPaolo with just 34 seconds remaining that put the Lions up 12-8 at the break.
Following an hour-long lightning delay, the teams traded punts during the third quarter. However, in the final minute of the period, United Valley used consecutive personal foul and unsportsmanlike conduct penalties against the Blue Jays to move the ball into Conemaugh Valley territory.
From there, a 25-yard run by McCully followed by another unsportsmanlike conduct penalty led to a first-and-goal that was capped off by McCully’s 6-yard touchdown run that set the eventual final.
The Lions will look to stay unbeaten at home against Homer-Center next Friday, while the Blue Jays travel to Penns Manor.
“Coach Page does a great job with Homer-Center,” said Marabito. “It’s just one tough game after another.”
