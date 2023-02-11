With less than two minutes remaining in the second quarter, United’s Brad Felix hit a jumper from 8 feet.
Then on the defensive end Felix swiped the ball mid-dribble and hit a cutting Joe Marino for an easy layup, and after forcing another turnover, Marino returned the favor, assisting on a Felix layup.
Just like that United was back in the game, cutting a nine-point deficit to just three points. That 6-0 second-quarter run gave United the momentum at just the right time, and the rematch of a classic overtime Portage victory from Jan. 18 looked to be living up to the hype.
The Lions continued to create turnovers and pound the transition game against Portage, carrying the momentum into the second half and picking up its second straight Heritage Conference boys’ basketball title, 58-48, on Friday at the KCAC on the IUP campus.
“I’ve been playing with this group of starters for my whole life, it seems,” Felix said. “To win this again is a great feeling and something we will remember forever.”
Felix led all scorers with 23 points, Marino pitched in with 17 and Dylan Dishong added 10 for United, many coming in the form of layups in the fast-break game.
“Transition is something we excel in,” United coach Matt Rodkey said. “We are very fortunate to have athletic kids that can run, and I wouldn’t be doing my job as a coach if we didn’t use that athleticism.”
Portage looked unfazed early on, despite playing without injured leading scorer Andrew Miko, going on an 11-2 spurt to begin the game. Trae Kargo hit a pair of 3-pointers and center Luke Scarton knocked in a third.
“Its hard to lose a guy that has over 1,000 career points and over 500 career rebounds,” Portage coach Travis Kargo said. “I thought we played OK in the first half but got in foul trouble, and it hurt us in the second half.”
Miko was injured in Portage’s semifinal win over River Valley on Tuesday.
“It was unfortunate that the Miko boy didn’t get to play,” Rodkey said. “He is a game changer, but credit to our guys playing through that and getting the job done.”
It was Mason Kargo who picked it up in the second quarter, scoring seven of his team-high 12 points, including a coast-to-coast layup with 1:57 to play that put the Mustangs up 29-20.
Scarton scored nine of his 11 points in the first half, as well.
“We had a little bit of nerves,” Felix said. “Once we put it together and got in rhythm, it started to click for us.”
United, the top-ranked team in District 6 Class 2A, put together the final six points of the second quarter to cut the Mustangs’ lead to three and took its first lead at 3:55 of the third quarter on another cutting layup by Marino. Marino took a perfectly placed pass from Dishong and converted to put the Lions up 34-33.
United never allowed Portage to regain the lead. Dishong picked off his second steal of the game and converted the driving basket, followed by Felix’s buzzer-beating 20-foot jumper to finish an 18-4 third-quarter run.
Portage’s Bode Layo hit a field goal from 10 feet to begin the final quarter, but United continued to push the pace, create turnovers and take advantage on fast breaks.
The Lions edged Portage 14-13 over the final eight minutes and sealed the game going 6-for-9 from the free throw line.
Felix also led United with 10 rebounds, Isaac Worthington had six and Dishong collected five.
Mason Kargo and Layo grabbed six each for Portage.
Portage will try to rebound from its second loss of the season by capturing a third consecutive district title. The Mustangs won two straight in Class AA but competes this year in Class 1A.
“It was a good season so far, but we have a lot of season left,” Kargo said. “It was a special night for our kids. No matter what happens on the floor, it was a great experience for our kids to play in this.”
United will receive a bye in the first round and will not compete for at least another week.
“Portage is one of the best teams in the state,” Rodkey said. “So to beat that team it does springboard us into the playoffs. We shot the lights out tonight, and that was one of our best shooting nights of the season. We have to stay busy. We will try and get a scrimmage with someone to stay active and get ready for that first opponent.”