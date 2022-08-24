ARMAGH — Last year, River Valley took Blairsville and Saltsburg football teams that combined for five wins the previous season and turned them into an eight-win squad that contended for the Heritage Conference championship and nearly advanced to the District 6 Class 2A semifinals.
United Valley will attempt to pull off something similar this fall.
The new co-op between United and Blacklick Valley has handed proven coach Kevin Marabito a 50-player roster with nearly 30 players that have starting experience.
The two predecessor programs combined for one win last season. However, the reinforcements from the respective schools not only has the Lions thinking they can survive but that they can thrive this fall.
United Valley opens the season at Homer-Center on Friday night.
“I think we’re going to have a pretty good year this year,” said junior running back-linebacker Caden McCully, who rushed for 430 yards and three touchdowns at United last season. “Depth is going to be a big key. We’re going to be able to get people breaks. We’ve got more speed, more size for the line. We’ve got a pretty good receiver in (Blacklick Valley junior transplant) Gino (DiPaolo). The quarterbacks are looking pretty good. I think the backfield’s looking pretty good.
“You look at the assets of the team, and I think we’ll have a couple good standouts.”
Marabito knows a thing or two about putting together successful teams — he’s won District 6 championships at Ferndale and Johnstown, took United to the D6 Class 1A final in 2018 and was an assistant on district championship efforts at Laurel Valley and Forest Hills. After watching it all mesh, he thinks his new Lions could be a factor in the Heritage Conference this fall.
“I feel we should be a lot more competitive than we’ve been. If we stay on the path we are now, I think we can be in the middle of the pack,” Marabito said. “I was leery going in about how they would react to it because it’s a little bit different, but, everything Blacklick has done, they’ve responded well.
“We now have a viable backup at every position that isn’t a 120-pound freshman,” Marabito continued. “It’s nice to be able to give kids a break. It was good for both schools.”
Marabito not only has depth, but he feels good he has players of similar age, experience and ability on the roster to push each other to get on the field and to mentor the younger players, who now will be able to play a junior varsity schedule.
“We’re relatively young — we might only end up with five seniors out of 40 kids — but I think we have some really good skill players. I think we have better skill since what we had in 2018. We probably have three good receivers, four good running backs and two quarterbacks,” Marabito said. “We’re a little unsure about up front. There’s so many players. We’re rotating kids in and out. That’s what we’re worried about: getting that cohesiveness on the offensive line.”
Offensively, Marabito will try to incorporate Blacklick Valley players that operated from a spread attack into his more traditional I formation with a few more open packages.
At fullback, the Lions have McCully and sophomore Dylan Stephens. McCully also could be at tailback along with senior Josh Hessler and converted wide receiver Alex Reba from Blacklick along with sophomore Collin Nedrich.
“It’s really exciting, for sure,” McCully said. “I don’t care where I’m at as long as I’m running the ball.”
A junior, DiPaolo caught 22 passes at Blacklick Valley last season. He’ll highlight the receiving corps that also is likely to receive contributions from junior Gaige Grassmyer and sophomore Aidan Stiffler.
“The offense looks pretty good so far,” DiPaolo said. “The challenge is the change in offense. We’re coming from one that was more passing. This is more run.”
The line might be unsettled as Marabito and his staff look for the best combinations, but it could be have some impressive size. Blacklick Valley’s starting center last season, junior A.J. Villa, is 300 pounds, while senior Cade Krouse and junior Clint Safko — starters for United at tackle and guard last year — are 235 and 220, respectively. There’s also 6-foot-2, 290-pound sophomore Caden Shirk.
Other players in the mix with starting experience are seniors Chris Clark and Traystin Tomalson, junior Chris Keilman and sophomore Drew Gdula, and senior Hunter McGinnis will get a look at guard. A fixture on the Blacklick line at tackle for three years, Clark is very likely to man one of the five spots.
“The coaches are still looking, but I think deep down they know who the starters will be. I think we’re in a good spot,” Clark said.
Juniors Zach Travis and Evan Thomas are the tight ends.
United’s Isaac Worthington and Blacklick’s Brayden Brown were primarily reserves at quarterback last year but both saw some starting action. Both are juniors.
United Valley will play a 4-3 defense. Clark, Safko, Krouse, Gdula, Keilman, Travis and 6-5, 350-pound sophomore Aedyn Montgomery are in the mix up front. Brown is the likely starter at middle linebacker flanked by McCully and Thomas with Reba, Hessler and Stephens supporting them.
Reba is moving from linebacker at Blacklick to corner for the Lions, where DiPaolo and Nedrich also are playing. Grassmyer, Stiffler and senior Richard Silvis are in the safety mix.
Tomalson and Nedrich both punted for Marabito last season. DePaolo, Grassmyer, McCulley and Hessler are the kick returners.
Marabito’s staff consists of Shawn Mack, Rich Hixon, Bob Delosh, Greg Schilling, Eric Dixon, Clint Rose, Joe McCully, Nate Fabrizio, Steve Hauke and Mike Worthington. Lou McElwee, Eric Sheesley, Dan Palko and Josh James guided the junior high.