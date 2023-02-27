ARMAGH — The United Lions found themselves in unfamiliar territory late in Saturday afternoon’s District 6 Class 2A semifinal-round boys’ basketball game against fourth-seeded Mount Union.
The top-seeded Lions trailed the Trojans by three points with just over four minutes to play.
Despite rarely trailing late in games during a record-setting regular season, the veteran Lions (24-2) team led by four seniors in the starting lineup answered the call. The momentum swung back to the Lions, who playing in front of a jam-packed home crowd buried four 3-pointers over the final 3:37 to regain the lead one final time and close out Mount Union, 65-56.
“When you play against a 2-3 defense, you have to be able to shoot the ball,” United coach Matt Rodkey said about his team’s 12 3-pointers. “We were able to work the ball inside-out, and I think the outside part worked a little better in the second half. We got them whenever we needed them.”
United (24-2) will take on third-seeded West Branch (18-6), a 66-62 winner over second-seeded Southern Huntingdon in the other semifinal played Saturday night, for the district championship at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Mount Aloysius College. The Lions are seeking the first district title in program history.
“It means a lot to this staff and team,” United coach Matt Rodkey said. “We as a staff have been together for three years now. The first year we led Portage at halftime in the district semis, and they got us later. Last year we dumped against Penns Manor in the semis, so this year our guys wanted to leave nothing to chance.”
Mount Union (14-10) forward Andrew Cuff put United on the ropes after converting a slashing layup and ensuing free throw to put the Trojans ahead 52-49 with 4:14 remaining. But Brad Felix sparked a 16-4 United run with back-to-back 3-pointers, putting the Lions back on top by three points.
Jayvien Brumbaugh answered with a fadeaway 3-pointer to knot the score at 55, but United senior Tyler Robertson drained a pair of 3-pointers during a final 9-1 spurt to put the finishing touches on the Lions’ win.
“In the first half we started off slow,” Robertson said. “But we look at ourselves as a second-half team. We are confident and weren’t scared. When I get the open shot, I’m going to take it even if I’m not running hot. I caught fire there at the end, and hitting that shot, it felt good.”
Mount Union made seven 3-pointers and United hit 12 for the game.
“They knocked down a few big ones, and that was really important,” Mount Union coach Scott McClain said. “Hats off to those guys: They made some big shots.”
“Sometimes for Tyler an open 3 is like a layup,” Rodkey said. “He’s my nephew and neighbor and ever since he was like 7 years old, he is out there when it’s raining, when it’s snowing, he’s out there shooting. So, it’s like he has been shooting from there his whole life.”
Felix carried the load and led all scorers with 22 points to go with 10 rebounds with four assists. Robertson finished with 14 points on the strength of four 3-pointers, and Isaac Worthington, the only junior in the starting five, contributed 12 points, six rebounds and two big blocks. Joe Marino connected on three 3s for nine points.
Brumbaugh, the Trojans’ leading scorer, tallied a team-high 18 points, but he was held to just three over the final eight minutes. Rodkey assigned the 6-foot-3” Felix to guard the 5-10 guard for much of the fourth quarter.
“It was a size thing,” Rodkey said of the defensive switch. “Dylan (Dishong) and I always joke that we are the smallest guys in the room. Brumbaugh is a great kid and great athlete, and his step-back shots are tough for shorter guys. Dylan played him hard and made him take some bad shots, but we thought Brad’s length would help us a little more there.”
“The hand-checking really made a difference,” McClain said. “I felt there were clear charges for us that weren’t called. They (United) were getting five out of five fouls called. Ultimately, though, they made the plays to win the game.”
Cuff added 16 points, including eight in the final period, and Bryce Danish chipped in 13 points. Cuff, a senior, ran into early foul trouble that limited his minutes in the first half.
“He is a very good player and one that we will miss,” McClain said. “He caught a couple ticky-tack fouls earlier in the game, which I wasn’t sure fit the bill; however, it affected the outcome because we couldn’t play him for a half.”
Both teams hit a pair of 3-pointers during the opening quarter. Mount Union went on a 6-0 run to take an early lead, but United finished the quarter on an 11-5 run for a 14-11 edge.
Danish, who had nine points in the second quarter, tied it at 5:20 with a 3-pointer, but United regained the lead, 28-24, by answering with an 8-2 spurt. The lead changed again with the Trojans closing out the half registering the last five points, including a long-range Brumbaugh 3-pointer with 2 seconds left.
The second half played out like the first with five lead changes and timely long-range shots. Dishong put a 3-pointer in to start the third quarter, but the Trojans quickly responded with six straight points to inch ahead by four.
Robertson buried another 3-pointer at a critical time with 25-seconds to play in the third frame, giving United a 44-41 lead.
The Lions outscored Mount Union 21-15 over the final quarter, but the Trojans didn’t go down easily. The visitors held the lead midway through and trailed by just two points with just over one minute to play.
Robertson and the Lions closed it out with their long-range shooting and were deliberate in finding the open player. United assisted on six of its final seven field goals. Marino handed out six helpers for the game and grabbed eight rebounds.
After holding an early advantage on the glass, United was outrebounded 28-26. Danish and Gabe Stewart had seven apiece for Mount Union.
United committed 10 turnovers to the Trojans’ 11. Brumbaugh picked off four steals.
The frenzied pace and back-and-forth game may work out to the Lions’ advantage with tough games on the horizon in the district title game and PIAA tournament. United opened the playoffs with a tougher-than-expected 58-49 win over Homer-Center.
“This does a lot for us,” Rodkey said. “When you win by 30, you only get your starters about half a game. This is two tense games in a row for us. Its playoff basketball, and playoff basketball is a little different than the regular season.”