united vs. mount union

Tyler Robertson, center, Isaac Worthington (1) and Joe Marino reacted late in United’s win over Mount Union in the District 6 playoffs Saturday.

 KYLEE SURIKE/Gazette

ARMAGH — The United Lions found themselves in unfamiliar territory late in Saturday afternoon’s District 6 Class 2A semifinal-round boys’ basketball game against fourth-seeded Mount Union.

The top-seeded Lions trailed the Trojans by three points with just over four minutes to play.