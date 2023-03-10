United has never won a state playoff game in basketball.
The Lions have two chances to bring home the first as the boys’ and girls’ teams prepare for the first round of PIAA Class 2A playoffs, but it won’t be without overcoming some adversity.
United earned home-court advantage for the first round of PIAA Class 2A playoffs; however, the Lions’ Den won’t be seeing any action. The Lions’ court fell short of meeting PIAA requirements by inches with standard courts needing to be 84 feet by 50 feet and United’s comes in approximately 4 inches short. There also needs to be 3 feet between the sidelines and the bleachers — United’s is about 35 inches — and the ceiling height has to be a minimum of 25 feet — the Lions’ is only 21.
“We’ve been pretty good with adversity,” United’s boys’ coach Matt Rodkey said. “I jokingly told the boys, ‘Hey, we’ll play them at Brush Valley Park in the snow.’ We’ll play anybody anywhere. It doesn’t matter to us.”
The Lions will now make Central Cambria in Ebensburg their home as the girls’ team kicks off states against Burgettstown this evening and the boys face Serra Catholic on Saturday.
Rodkey said the Red Devils’ court already felt like a “home away from home” since his boys scrimmaged at Central Cambria the past two seasons and played summer league there last year, and girls’ coach Paul Hall had his team practicing on the court this week to get a better feel for the gym.
While it’s disappointing that they can’t host a state playoff game, the Lions aren’t using it as an excuse and it’s almost a guarantee that fans from one of the most well-traveled schools in the area will be making themselves at home in Ebensburg for the weekend.
United’s boys’ team is ranked fourth in the state in Class 2A by TribLive and seventh by MaxPreps after going 25-2 on the year and capturing the program’s second straight Heritage Conference championship and first district title.
The Lions, winners of seven straight, face another offensive powerhouse in the WPIAL’s Serra Catholic (15-11). The Eagles score 68.1 points per game, while the Lions (25-2) average 64.1. Serra Catholic has four players averaging double digits, led by Isiah Petty’s 17.3 and followed by Joey Demoss (14.4 ppg), Owen Dumbroski (14.2) and Pete Burke (11.1).
Similarly, there are three Lions averaging double figures: Bradley Felix (20.8), Joe Marino (12.6) and Tyler Robertson (10.9).
United leads on the defensive front, allowing opponents 47.4 points per game, while Serra Catholic gives up an average of 67.1.
“They’re pretty good,” Rodkey laughed, “though everyone is pretty good at this time of year. They have four or five guys that can shoot the 3 pretty well — a lot like us in that regard. They’re pretty quick and they like transitions. … They’re similar to a Portage or a team of that nature which gets into transition and likes to run a lot. … We know we can’t give up the 3s to these guys, so we have to really try to contest every 3 hard and try to run them off the 3-point line.”
The girls’ squad is the second seed out of District 6 after falling to Homer-Center in the district championship game last week, while Burgettstown (20-6) is the third seed from the WPIAL after three-peating as Section 2-AA champs. The Blue Devils faced a heartbreaker in the district semifinals after giving up a third-quarter lead in the final eight minutes to Shenango.
The Lions (17-8), ranked fifth in the state in Class 2A by MaxPreps, outlasted a scrappy Marion Center team in the semifinals but ran out of steam against the Wildcats’ aggressive defense in the championship game.
United, led by leading scorers Mollee Fry (12.0) and Lauren Donelson (10.4), and Burgettstown average about 51 points per game, but the Blue Devils are stingier on defense — allowing opponents 35.08 points per game compared to the Lions’ 40.
Here’s a look at the other matchups, with district, place and record in parentheses.
HOMER-CENTER (6-1, 20-7) VS. CHARTIERS-HOUSTON (7-8, 16-10): After failing to defend their Heritage title against River Valley, the Wildcats stormed into the district playoffs with a vengeance and claimed a second straight D6 title. Homer-Center, ranked first in the state in 2A by MaxPreps, welcomes the eighth seed out of the WPIAL in Chartiers-Houston (7-8) to the HomerDome this evening. Seniors Macy Sardone and Molly Kosmack along with junior Alaina Fabin combine to score 40.5 points per game to lead a relentless offense that’s matched by an even more threatening defense powered by Ashlyn Kerr and Anna Cutshall and a deep bench that allows the Wildcats to stay fresh.
The Buccaneers have lost four straight games and are led by leading scorer Ava Capozzoli (8.9 ppg). While they aren’t as offensively-minded, they do keep opponents under 33 points on average and are bound to cause Homer-Center’s scorers fits.
MARION CENTER (6-4, 14-12) VS. SHENANGO (7-1, 22-4): The scrappy Stingers have been finding ways to win big games all season, or at least stay in them, but they’ll have their hands full against a Shenango team that’s won 13 straight games and is ranked fourth in the state in Class 2A by TribLive and sixth by MaxPreps.
The Wildcats won their first WPIAL title as the No. 1 seed and averages 52.2 points a game, while holding opponents to about 38.
However, Marion Center is never to be counted out. The Stingers won seven straight games in January, including major conference wins over Portage and United. They upset Portage again in the district quarterfinals, 53-46, as a gritty 10th seed that also proved tricky for United in the semis by being a team that doesn’t let off the gas until the final buzzer. Juniors Lydia Miller and Kaelee Elkin lead the young Stingers, who average 49.5 points a game.
RIVER VALLEY (6-1, 25-2) VS. YORK CATHOLIC (3-4, 17-9): River Valley (25-2) has steamrolled through the season, losing just twice on the year with both coming by a single point. The Panthers have won 16 straight games dating to Jan. 11, have outscore opponents by 22 points per game and brought home a Heritage Conference title and a second straight district championship in Class 3A.
Sophomore 1,000-point scorer Ava Persichetti leads the way, averaging 20.4 points and 6.2 rebounds as part of an offense that drains around 58.48 points a game. A shutdown defense holds opponents to an average of 36.29 points. TribLive ranked River Valley fourth in the state for Class 3A, while MaxPreps ranked them second in the class and 23rd overall.
York Catholic, the fourth seed out of District 3, scores around 49 points per game while giving up 44.4.