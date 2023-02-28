ARMAGH — The Lions’ Den was a fitting stage for the gritty, fast-paced playoff basketball game a standing-room-only crowd was treated to on Monday night.
United hit a trio of 3-point field goals in the fourth quarter to finally edge out Marion Center, 44-40, in the District 6 Class 2A girls’ basketball semifinals after a heated back-and-forth affair between two teams unwilling to sit back on their heals despite tight officiating.
The pair split their regular-season meetings, with 10th-seed Marion Center taking a 52-47 win on Jan. 5 and United getting the victory on Jan. 30, 63-54.
This time, Mollee Fry, a junior for sixth-seeded United, led all scorers with 19 points, while the Stingers’ Lydia Miller posted a double-double.
The Lions’ Aleah Bevard hit the first shot of the night on a layup, but Miller turned around and hit a big 3 to set the tone of a relentless matchup. Though it seemed to be United’s game to win as the Lions finished off the first quarter on a 6-0 run to grab the 12-5 lead.
“It was a very fast-paced game,” Fry said. “Marion Center likes to push the ball. We do, too, sometimes, but we tried to slow them down as best we could. … We have to stay calm. We get rushed. We just had to stay calm and collect ourselves and focus on our shots.”
Marion Center drove back in the second quarter with bold defense.
Mya Lipsie blocked a Fry shot with the Lions leading 16-14 at 2:28 and made a basket on the other end to tie things at 16, while Miller’s defensive pressure caused a United turnover with under a minute to go to give the Stingers possession. Miller made a field goal to knot the game at 18 with 21 seconds left, but Lauren Donelson hit a jumper as time expired to give United a 20-18 halftime lead.
Marion Center came out of the half sloppy, turning over the ball on its first three possessions of the third quarter before a pair of Miller foul shots made it 22-21 and two more put the Stingers up 24-22.
The lead was short-lived as Fry hit a 3, Donelson made a layup off a steal and Bevard added an insurance bucket for the 29-26 advantage with 1:17 left in the third. Miller made it a one-point game with a basket at 48 seconds.
The fourth quarter is when the officials began loosening the reigns and the physicality of both defense heightened.
United kept Marion Center’s shooters off-balance and forced them to a dangerously defended key for most of the game, but the final eight minutes saw the Stingers start shooting ugly while the Lions found ways to hit clutch shots when they mattered most.
“I think both defenses really kicked in tonight,” United coach Paul Hall said. “They were throwing shots up there that were ugly. I thought our defense did a heck of a job tonight. All six girls got in there and they played a heck of a defense tonight.”
“We kind of rushed ourselves to on offense,” Trimble said. “I give credit to United, they really played good defense and made us force shots that we shouldn’t really have been taking. Props to them, and I wish them luck in the championship game.”
Fry started off the quarter with a 3-pointer for the Lions, then Mya Lipsie hit a jumper to make it 33-32, blocked a shot on the other end and took it down for a layup that gave the Stingers the 34-33 lead at the halfway point — the first of five lead changes in the final four minutes.
“Mya Lipsie had a couple huge blocks tonight,” Trimble said. “She was definitely a force inside, and she really busted her butt tonight and I’m really proud of her. I think tonight she came out of her shell a lot more.”
However, it was United’s Delaney Perrone who stole the game. Perrone netted a 3 at 3:53 to retake a 36-34 lead and did it again at 2:20 to go ahead 41-38. The Lions built on the lead with Maddison McGinnis nailed a layup for the five-point advantage, 43-38.
“The first half we couldn’t buy a shot,” Hall said. “Usually it’s not everyone missing shots. Good shooters, you got to keep shooting. That’s the name of the game. You can’t say, ‘Stop shooting,’ because how do you know if you’re going to make it or miss it. We gotta keep shooting, and in the second half, we made some clutch shots.”
Black brought it back within three with a long 2 with a minute left, and Marion Center came up with a big steal with 38 seconds to play. Any hopes of a last-second victory came to an end when the Lions gained possession on a jump ball and McGinnis hit a free throw for the final score.
Fry was United’s lone double-digit scorer, while Donelson and Perrone chipped in nine points apiece.
“That’s been with us. I never know week to week or game to game who my scorer’s going to be. … You just don’t know. If they’re ready to play. They’re going to feel it.”
Miller finished with 12 rebounds to go with her team-high 18 points. Lipsie posted eight points, while Black added nine.
“She really busts her butt,” Marion Center coach Amy Trimble said of Miller. “She’s really everywhere. Man, it’s just tough. I really wish this wasn’t the outcome for my whole team. … She really does bust her butt. She tries to control the tempo a little bit and control the defense a little bit just by being everywhere. She’s a really hard worker.”
Marion Center (14-11) plays a consolation game at Bishop McCort on Thursday and will await its matchup for the state tournament.
“I know they wanted it tonight,” Trimble said. “They really did want it. You know it came down to little things at the end and execution at the end, but their hearts were in it and that’s all I can ask for as a coach. That’s what you want. I’m excited for our future in states. They felt the pain. They have the scar from it. We just have to learn from it and keep moving on.”
United (17-7) faces a familiar opponent in the championship game Thursday at Mount Aloysius College. Homer-Center, a 58-50 winner over Bishop McCort, have beaten the Lions twice this season — 51-41 on Dec. 19 and 53-41 on Jan. 19.
“They’re tough,” Hall said. “They’re a great team. They’re the defending champ. We got to find a different route. The last two times I played them, it wasn’t the right route so I hope this time it will work.”