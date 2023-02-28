United logo

ARMAGH — The Lions’ Den was a fitting stage for the gritty, fast-paced playoff basketball game a standing-room-only crowd was treated to on Monday night.

United hit a trio of 3-point field goals in the fourth quarter to finally edge out Marion Center, 44-40, in the District 6 Class 2A girls’ basketball semifinals after a heated back-and-forth affair between two teams unwilling to sit back on their heals despite tight officiating.

Tags