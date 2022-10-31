JOHNSTOWN — United Valley scored on all four of its first-half possessions and Isaac Worthington ran for a pair of touchdowns and passed for two in leading the Lions to a 41-22 Heritage-WestPAC crossover series victory against future conference opponent Conemaugh Valley on Saturday at Thomas Yewcic Stadium.
The Blue Jays (2-7), who are set to enter the Heritage Conference next season, took a quick 16-7 lead on a pair of touchdown runs from Tommy Stiffler.
Worthington, a junior quarterback who paced the Lions with more than 200 yards of total offense, hit tight end Zack Travis across the middle of the field for a 10-yard touchdown on United Valley’s first possession, and scored on a 52-yard jaunt with 1:44 remaining in the half to put United Valley (4-6) ahead for the first time in the game.
“I don’t really know,” Lions quarterback Worthington said about his success. “We just decided that we were going to go out, work hard, and have fun with it. Everyone got the involved and it worked out.”
The Lions did not surrender the lead and continued to pile it on throughout the second quarter.
Alex Reba found the end zone twice, first on a 12-yard burst with 8:54 remaining, and later hauled in a 22-yard touchdown pass from Worthington with nine seconds left.
Reba finished with 31 yards on the ground and 42 yards receiving on two catches.
Evan McAnulty nailed his fourth PAT of the first half to put United Valley on top 28-16 at the break.
“One thing that we didn’t do this season was move the ball on offense with consistency,” United Valley coach Kevin Marabito said. “Today we moved it at will and that is a tribute to our kids. Everything worked today, and you will have those types of games.”
The Lions continued to take advantage of a soft Conemaugh Valley defense, piling up seven first downs on its third-quarter scoring drive. Worthington finished the 13-play drive with a 1-yard sneak to add on to an already lopsided lead, 34-16.
United Valley quickly caught on to the Blue Jays’ unique single-wing offense, forcing punts on back-to-back third-quarter possessions. The Blue Jays were tagged with a 15-yard late hit penalty after its second punt of the half, setting the Lions up with their final score.
“The hardest thing about that offense is that it is hard to mimic in practice,” Marabito said. “After we saw it a couple times, we did a good job and started to catch on to what they were doing.”
Caden McCully, who ran for a team-high 114 yards, followed his blockers for a 38-yard touchdown with 9:04 to play capping a four-play scoring drive that took just over 1-minute to execute.
“We had some blown assignments in that first half with our pass coverage,” Conemaugh Valley coach Matt Kent said. “In the second half we made that adjustment but had mistakes in other places. We couldn’t put it together.”
Eli Darr sprinted the last 9 yards of a 65-yard drive to set the final score. Darr carried the ball 22 times for a game-high 128 yards and caught a two-point conversion.
Tommy Stiffler had 95 rushing yards on 10 attempts.
Conemaugh Valley had 38 rushes compared to just two passes.
United Valley rushed for 269 yards on 43 attempts. Worthington ran for 104 yards and passed for 99.
Zack Travis brought in four receptions for 57 yards.
Sophomore Aiden Stiffler came up with a fumble recovery with 3:30 remaining in the fourth quarter, the one and only turnover for the contest.
With West Shamokin defeating North Star on Friday night, United Valley was eliminated from playoff contention. However, the Lions’ win did play a factor in setting the District 6 Class 1A playoff picture.
As a result, Homer-Center jumped into sixth place in Class 1A and will meet Cambria Heights next week.
“We can only control what we can control,” Marabito said. “We had our chances at the beginning of the season and didn’t come through. We knew we were out of the playoffs before this game but credit our kids with how they played. They could’ve just packed it in, but they came out and were impressive and wanted this win.”
After an early season adjustment period, Marabito is happy with the results and progress he observed with the Lions season-ending three-game win streak. United Valley joined with Blacklick Valley this season to form a co-op program.
“From the start, this co-op wasn’t a problem,” Marabito said. “It was up to us, as a coaching staff to figure it out. The most important thing is that by the end of the season, we learned how to win. Hats off to the players because once they smelled the success, they kept it going. They rallied, bonded, and did everything that we asked.”
“It took a little bit,” Worthington said about his team’s chemistry. “We got it together and were happy with how we ended this season. We are going to bring this success into next season from the start.”