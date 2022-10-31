United logo

JOHNSTOWN — United Valley scored on all four of its first-half possessions and Isaac Worthington ran for a pair of touchdowns and passed for two in leading the Lions to a 41-22 Heritage-WestPAC crossover series victory against future conference opponent Conemaugh Valley on Saturday at Thomas Yewcic Stadium.

The Blue Jays (2-7), who are set to enter the Heritage Conference next season, took a quick 16-7 lead on a pair of touchdown runs from Tommy Stiffler.

Tags