heritage meet

Bridger Blankenbicker helped lead United win the Heritage Conference team title with a pole vault of 13 feet, 6 inches.

 KYLEE SURIKE/Gazette

ARMAGH — The decade-long drought is over for the United boys’ track and field team.

For the first time in 12 years, the Lions claimed the team title at the Heritage Conference Championships on Wednesday, capping a banner season that first saw them go undefeated in dual meets during the regular season as well as win the team title at the Indiana County Championships on April 29.