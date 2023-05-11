ARMAGH — The decade-long drought is over for the United boys’ track and field team.
For the first time in 12 years, the Lions claimed the team title at the Heritage Conference Championships on Wednesday, capping a banner season that first saw them go undefeated in dual meets during the regular season as well as win the team title at the Indiana County Championships on April 29.
Senior Ty Gapshes won both hurdle events to lead the way for United, posting a personal-best time of 15.44 seconds in the 110-meter hurdles, followed by a win in the 300 hurdles with a 42.71. Three others won individual events for the Lions, and they also bookended the meet by winning the 3,200 and 1,600 relays.
Senior Bridger Blankenbicker won the pole vault for the second straight year with a jump of 13 feet, 6 inches. On the track, freshman Matthew Beaver won the 1,600-meter run in 4:59.29, and fellow distance runner Colton Henning ran away with the conference title in the 3,200 with a time of 10:28.66.
“It wasn’t something we expected coming into the year, but as the year started, we realized it was definitely something that was possible,” Blankenbicker said. “We just worked at it, worked at it, and then once we won the duals title, it really became clear that we could do this.”
“At the beginning of the season, coach (Bob) Penrose told us that he thought we had a shot to win it,” Gapshes said of the team title. “And then we did pretty well throughout the season with the dual meets. After the Indiana County meet, we were confident that we would be able to win. That was one of our goals.”
On the girls’ side, Cambria Heights won its first Heritage Conference title, holding off defending champion Marion Center. A year after the boys’ team claimed the title, the girls matched them.
“Words can’t express how proud I am of them,” Cambria Heights girls’ coach Tammy Nagel said. “Every day, they come to practice and give 100 percent, and this is our showcase, so for them to come out on top, I think it says a lot about their determination.”
In addition to Gapshes, Penns Manor’s duo of Justin Marshall and Alex Polenik each claimed a pair of conference titles in the boys’ competition. Marshall swept the sprints, winning the 100 with a meet-record time of 10.83 seconds followed by a win in the 200 with a time of 22.77. He broke the record time of 11.0 in the 100, which was first set in 2002 and matched in 2009.
A sophomore, Polenik went over the coveted 50-foot mark for the first time in his career and won with a throw of 50-1. He easily won the discus by more than 20 feet with a toss of 149-4.
Meanwhile, Homer-Center senior standout Justley Sharp won the girls’ shot put and discus in record-setting fashion, breaking her own meet records in both events. She won the discus with a toss of 139-2 and the shot put with a 45-0½.
“You always want to make them better, so I got to go out and do that today, and I’m appreciative and thankful that I was able to physically do that and I was in the right place to get that all done,” Sharp said of the records.
Joining Sharp with multiple event wins in the girls’ competition was Marion Center senior Reagan Ryen, who won the 1,600 in 5:30.67 and the 800 in 2:25.06, and she capped her day by running the anchor leg on the Stingers’ winning 1,600 relay.
Others winning multiple events in the girls’ competition were Cambria Heights freshman Brielle McMillen, who won the long jump (15-3) and triple jump (34-4), and Portage sprinter Cami Burkett, who won the 100 (12.92) and 200 (26.01).
The Purchase Line girls’ 3,200 relay team set a school record for the third consecutive week, running a 9:58.42 to shatter the previous record by 10 seconds yet again. The quartet of Alissa Phillips, Mikeayla Ryen, Alonna Phillips and Rachael Ward did the same thing five days earlier at the Mountain Lion Classic in Altoona and a week earlier at the Indiana County Championships.
“It’s just cool. I don’t know,” Alissa Phillips said. “I feel like we’re just so used to it, but it’s still exciting when it happens. It doesn’t feel real.”
Others winning individual conference titles on the girls’ side were: River Valley’s Sara McConnell in the high jump (5-2); Marion Center’s Molly Beer in the javelin (117-2) and Lydia Miller in the 400 dash (1:00.79); Penns Manor’s Savanna Orner in the 3,200 (12:52.81); United’s Sarah Marshall in the 300 hurdles (49.77); and Cambria Heights’ Rachael McClellan in the 100 hurdles (16.22).
The Marion Center quartet of Miller, Mikayla Gatskie, Claire Hood and Ryen won the 1,600 relay, while Northern Cambria’s foursome of Lauren McCombie, Teagan Pala, Madison Hassen and Taylee Pala won the 400 relay.
Others winning individual conference titles on the boys’ side were: Penns Manor’s Colton Shields in the 800 (2:08.40); Purchase Line’s John Elick in javelin (155-0); Northern Cambria’s Peyton Myers in the long jump (19-9½); Cambria Heights’ Tanner Trybus in triple jump (39-9½); and Portage’s Bode Layo in the high jump (6-2).
