ARMAGH — After being dealt a pair of lopsided losses during the regular season, Homer-Center went toe-to-toe with top-seeded United for much of its District 6 Class 2A quarterfinal-round boys’ basketball game Wednesday evening.

But United knocked off some early rust, eventually taking the lead late in the opening quarter, and toughed out a hard-fought third win over the Wildcats, 58-48, to advance into the semfinals and earn a berth in the PIAA tournament.

