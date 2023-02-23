ARMAGH — After being dealt a pair of lopsided losses during the regular season, Homer-Center went toe-to-toe with top-seeded United for much of its District 6 Class 2A quarterfinal-round boys’ basketball game Wednesday evening.
But United knocked off some early rust, eventually taking the lead late in the opening quarter, and toughed out a hard-fought third win over the Wildcats, 58-48, to advance into the semfinals and earn a berth in the PIAA tournament.
“We told ourselves that the long layoff between games wasn’t going to bother us,” United coach Matt Rodkey said. “But it probably did hurt us a little. We had like seven layers of rust inside the rim tonight that we had to shake off.”
The Lions will play host to fourth-seeded Mount Union, a 69-63 overtime winner over Cambria Heights, on Saturday. The time had not yet been determined.
Coming in needing just eight points to hit 1,000 for his career, United senior Brad Felix didn’t waste much time. At 6:07 of the second quarter, Felix popped a jump shot that put him over the marker and gave the Lions a 20-14 lead.
“It feels good to get this out of the way,” Felix said. “I have a great team around me, and it was nice to share it with them.”
“Brad is such a good leader, and I am really proud of him,” Rodkey said. “He isn’t a vocal leader but he leads by example and puts his head down and just works. But we have a team of leaders, five or six guys who can lead this team on any given night.”
Felix led United (23-2) with 19 points, and Tyler Robertson followed with 16 points, including 8-for-11 from the free throw line.
Homer-Center (5-19) carried the momentum from an opening-round victory over Claysburg-Kimmel into the first quarter against United. Caleb Palmer connected on a field goal from 10 feet to put the Wildcats on top 8-2, but United steadily worked its way back.
“I was happy with how we started this game,” Homer-Center coach Paul Pohley said. “We only had one day to prepare for this game, but last week leading into the playoffs we had some good practices. The kids executed our gameplan well.”
United’s Dylan Dishong handed out the first of four assists on a pass and layup to Joe Marino to knot the game at 10-all, and three minutes later Dishong assisted on a Felix layup to give the Lions the lead 13-12. Felix followed that with a long-range 3-pointer for a 17-12 lead.
Nate Budner connected on a pass from Caleb Palmer to bring the Wildcats within two points with 6:31 to play in the half before United used Felix’s 1,000-point jump shot as fuel.
The Lions went on an 8-0 run in the middle of the second quarter to grab a 10-point lead. Michael Krejocic cut the lead to 31-23 with a 3-pointer with 49 seconds in the half, but Felix converted off an offensive rebound to send the Lions into halftime up by 10, 33-23.
“I think it was just us trusting the process,” Rodkey said. “I can’t point to one specific adjustment that we made. Homer made some shots, played some good defense, and came in with a really nice game plan. It’s hard to beat any team three times in a season.”
“It got away from us a little bit when United went on that run, but for the most part we did what we wanted for much of the game,” Pohley said.
The Wildcats climbed back to within seven points after a 6-0 run early in the third quarter, but United’s defense again jump-started the offense. Marino blocked a Palmer layup and assisted on another Felix field goal to put the Lions in front 44-31 with just over one minute to play in the third quarter.
Homer-Center won the final eight minutes, 15-14, but United hit 8 of 14 foul shots in the final quarter to put away the Wildcats. Robertson nailed 7 of 9 in the fourth quarter.
Homer-Center outrebounded the Lions 32-22. Krejocic had 10 rebounds to lead the Wildcats, and Angelo Alexander collected nine. Felix led United with seven boards.
“It doesn’t really matter who we get,” Rodkey said about his semifinal round game on Saturday. “I know that the only thing that matters is that it is going to be here.”
With its 23rd win, United equaled the school record for victories it now shares with the 1992-93 team.