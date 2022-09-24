Portage logo

PORTAGE — United Valley stunned Portage by jumping out to an early two-touchdown lead Friday night, and the Lions held on down the stretch to not only pick up their first win of the season, and the first-ever win in co-op program history, with a 24-14 Heritage Conference triumph over the Mustangs.

The Lions (1-4) used a ball-control offense to dominate the time of possession in the first half, but after the Mustangs (3-2) pulled within seven heading into the fourth quarter, United Valley came up with a huge red-zone defensive stop following a turnover.

