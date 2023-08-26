NORTHERN CAMBRIA — Kevin Marabito has been part of a lot of wins and a lot of winning football teams in around 40 years on the sideline.
And there have been the share of losses, too. If you would have arrived at Duffy Daugherty Memorial Field just after the conclusion of Friday night’s season opener, you might have thought it was one of those setbacks.
No. Marabito was just gathering his energy after a wild 2½-hour ride and processing how his gritty United Valley Lions had just come of age before his very eyes in pulling off a stirring 20-14 victory over defending District 6 Class 1A champ Northern Cambria on Friday night in a clash of two of the teams expected to vie for the Heritage Conference football championship this year.
“That’s the first stage of being a great football team,” Marabito said moments after drawing laughs from the Lions in the postgame huddle by telling them to take it easier on him because games like that take a lot out of the old man. “I can’t be any happier for a group of guys.
“That first week is so important. You put so much time in. You’ve got to get that win. Tonight, we got that win.”
Senior quarterback Isaac Worthington threw for a touchdown and ran for another and then came up with the final big defensive play for the Lions when his jarring hit separated Northern Cambria’s Jack Sheredy from a fourth-down pass that would have moved the sticks as the Colts tried to pull the game out in the last three minutes.
“I was honestly surprised that it was him at first,” United Valley senior defensive end Zach Travis said of the big defensive play, looking with a mischievous smile at Worthington to see if he heard and to gauge his reaction. “Coming from a freshman and only winning one game, this means a lot, starting off strong, winning that first game.”
Travis also had a big game on offense, catching five passes for 88 yards before the Lions finally got their running game tracking in the fourth quarter, punctuated by a 67-yard, 11-play drive that put United Valley up by 13 points midway through the frame when Caden McCully scored on a run from the 10.
It was the fourth win in a row carrying over from last season for the Lions, who were 1-6 before putting it together in the final month of the regular season despite the playoffs being out of reach in the first year of the co-operative venture between United and Blacklick Valley.
None of those triumphs, though, carried the prestige of last night’s.
“We never gave up,” said McCully, who finished with a game-high 59 yards rushing on 12 carries in a contest where yards on the ground were hard to come by. “If this were last year, when they got that first touchdown, we would have gave up. This year, we’re keeping our heads. We’re staying in the game. We’re facing adversity.”
Northern Cambria looked like it might still have some of last year’s magic left when it answered McCully’s touchdown with the second Ethan Donatelli-to-Ty Dumm scoring strike of the night, this one from 28 yards, to get the Colts to within six. Then Mike Konitsky’s onside kick slipped through the hands of a Lion and was recovered by Northern Cambria’s Ben Messina 45 yards away from the potential winning score.
It wasn’t to be for the Colts, though. Three incompletions put Northern Cambria in fourth-and-10, and, when Donatelli found Sheredy free over the middle, Worthington arrived just in time to erase it.
“I think we had a hard time executing because we were just tired,” Northern Cambria coach Sam Shutty said. “It was growing pains. I thought Ethan did a good job.”
Making his second career start and first since tearing his ACL early in his first, Donatelli completed his first nine passes for 125 yards, including four for first downs. He finished with 219 yards through the air.
Dumm caught seven passes for 93 yards.
United Valley, though, did a good job of keeping Northern Cambria’s athletes from breaking big plays. The Lions forced the first break of the game when Gino DiPaolo stripped the Colts’ Caleb Dolney of the ball on a 42-yard pass and teammate Braydon Brown recovered at the United Valley 5.
“We just had to play our positions, We talked about it,” Marabito said. “We bent a lot tonight, but we didn’t break.”
The Lions held a 14-7 lead at the intermission.
United Valley was on its heels for most of the first half, its only scoring threat in the first 19 minutes snuffed out by Donatelli’s interception inside his own 20 of Lion backup quarterback Dmitri Worthington, who came in for one play when his older brother lost his helmet getting tackled hard at the end of a run.
The complexion of the contest changed completely in the last 1:06 of the second quarter, though, when the Lions scored twice.
The elder Worthington had a hand in both of them, first throwing a laser to DiPaolo for an 11-yard score that pulled United Valley within a point, then pulling the ball down and ducking under the pass rush to run it in from 9 yards 44 seconds later after the Lions recovered a mishandled kickoff return at the Northern Cambria 35.
Worthington found DiPaolo again for the two-point conversion.
The first scoring drive of 72 yards was helped by three Colt penalties, including pass interference in the end zone that converted a third down and took the ball to the Northern Cambria 11. The big play of the second scoring drive was a 23-yard hookup from Worthington to Travis that moved the sticks on fourth-and-7.
Northern Cambria led 7-0 after one quarter on the strength of the 19-yard pass from Donatelli to Dumm that capped an eight-play, 57-yard drive.
United Valley didn’t fold, though, and, eventually, prevailed.
“Now we have some confidence. This means we can play with the winning teams,” Marabito said. “We did a lot of positive things.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.