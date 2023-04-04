Caden McCully

Caden McCully dove for a ball in the outfield during the first game of United's doubleheader at Homer-Center on Monday.

 Kylee Surike

HOMER CITY — United combined for 26 runs to win back-to-back games in a high-scoring marathon at Homer-Center in a Heritage Conference baseball doubleheader on Monday.

Joe Marino brought in five RBIs in a 15-9 win for the Lions in the second game.