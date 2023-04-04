HOMER CITY — United combined for 26 runs to win back-to-back games in a high-scoring marathon at Homer-Center in a Heritage Conference baseball doubleheader on Monday.
Joe Marino brought in five RBIs in a 15-9 win for the Lions in the second game.
United pulled out to a 6-0 start after two innings, and the Wildcats climbed within two with a four-run third. Homer-Center added another pair of runs in the top of the fourth, but United responded with a six-run bottom half of the inning. Both teams scored three runs apiece over the final three innings, but United held on for the victory.
Marino and Caden McCully each singled twice, while Evan Thomas recorded three RBIs for United.
Owen Saiani stroked two singles, Braden Dun singled and doubled, and Michael Krejocic tripled and hit a single for Homer-Center.
The first game went into extra innings, with United scoring twice in the top of the 11th for the 11-9 win.
With the game tied 9-9, Brad Felix hit a sacrifice fly to make it 10-9 and Marino knocked in an RBI on a single to right field for extra insurance.
Isaac Worthington led the Lions’ offense with three RBIs on three singles, while McCully went 4-for-7, including a triple.
Saiani had four RBIs and went 3-for-5, while Nathan Birchall doubled and Nash Budner and Caleb Palmer had two RBIs apiece for the Wildcats.
Marino was the winning pitcher for United, allowing no runs and striking out two in four innings. Krejocic took the loss, fanning five batters and allowing 10 hits in five innings.
United (4-0) hosts River Valley on April 11. Homer-Center (3-3) plays at Kiski Prep today.
MARION CENTER 8, RIVER VALLEY 3: Dakota Bracken fanned nine and Parker Black drove in three runs as Marion Center downed River Valley in a Heritage Conference game on the road.
The Panthers’ Gavin Burkhart drove in a run in the bottom of the first to go up 1-0, but the Stingers answered with three runs in the top of the fourth. Hunter Riggle homered in the bottom of the inning to tie it at 3, but Marion Center put up five in the fifth for the win.
Black doubled and came around twice, Bracken stroked a double, Nick Pacconi singled twice and Noah McCoy hit a home run for the Stingers.
Riggle went 2-for-3 for two RBIs, and Niko Vadala doubled for the Panthers.
The two teams will have a rematch on Wednesday with River Valley (2-3) visiting Marion Center (3-1).
NORTHERN CAMBRIA 15, PURCHASE LINE 0: Josh Yachits and Nathan Fry had three hits apiece and Owen Bougher pitched a three-inning no-hitter in Northern Cambria’s Heritage Conference victory over Purchase Line.
The Colts were held off the scoreboard in the first inning but rebounded for six runs in the second and nine more in the third for the mercy-rule win.
Yachits scored three runs, ripped a double and two triples and brought in a pair of RBIs. All three of Fry’s hits went for singles. Brad Valeria, Caleb Dolney, Fry and Ty Dumm all were credited with two RBIs.
Bougher struck out six of the nine batters that he faced. Zachary Wickens was handed the loss for the Red Dragons.
Purchase Line (0-4) hosts the Colts (3-0) today.
WILLIAMSBURG 7, PENNS MANOR 5: Penns Manor pushed across four runs in the top of the seventh inning, but it wasn’t enough to knock off host Williamsburg as the Blue Pirates defeated the Comets in a non-conference contest on Monday.
Williamsburg managed just a pair of runs over the first three innings off Penns Manor starting pitcher Carter Smith, but scored four in the bottom of the fifth to take a 6-0 lead.
The Comets scored five times over the final two innings but couldn’t complete the comeback.
Catcher Justin Voytek had two hits, including a RBI double. Bryton Gillen and Ashton Courvina also doubled, and Kayden Detwiler knocked in a pair of RBIs for the Comets.
Brantner also picked up the win, allowing just one hit in four innings on the mound.
Penns Manor (0-6) plays at Bishop Carroll today.
SOFTBALL
INDIANA 2, WEST MIFFLIN 1: Addie Stossel and Olivia Zimmerman combined for a four-hitter and Indiana scored the go-ahead run in the top of the seventh inning to squeeze past West Mifflin in a WPIAL Section 1-AAAA game.
West Mifflin scored in the bottom of the first inning on an RBI single by Jasalin Guenther that plated Lia Slopek, but was shutout the rest of the way.
Zimmerman allowed one run on two hits while pitching the first four innings, and Stossel pitched the final three innings for the win.
Zimmerman doubled, tripled and scored a run, and Haley Hamilton knocked in an RBI for Indiana.
The Indians turned two double plays, including one to end the game.
Indiana (6-1, 1-0) hosts Woodland Hills on Wednesday.
UNITED 2, HOMER-CENTER 1: Abigail McConville allowed one hit and fanned 19 batters in United’s Heritage Conference victory over Homer-Center.
Alaina Fabin scored on a first-inning single by Julia King, but McConville held the Wildcats hitless the rest of the game.
Ava King kept the Lions off the scoreboard until a single in the fifth inning by Cleo Long scored McConville to tie it at 1-all. Madisyn Burkett scored the go-ahead run an inning later to lift United to its second straight conference victory.
King suffered the loss despite allowing two runs and striking out 11. McConville allowed one hit and only three Wildcats to reach base in earning the victory.
United (2-2) hosts Homer-Center (1-3) in game two of the two-game series today.
CAMBRIA HEIGHTS 7, PORTAGE 2: Martina White hit a home run, Macey Mezzelo had two hits and Sidney Nihart pitched a complete game for undefeated Cambria Heights in a Heritage conference home victory over Portage.
Payton Noll hit an RBI single and the Mustangs scored twice in the top of the first inning. The Highlanders answered with a pair of runs in the bottom of the third highlighted by White’s homerun.
Cambria Heights scored the game winning run in the bottom of the fifth and added four insurance runs in the sixth. Mezzelo had two singles, and Alexis Griak and Nihart both doubled for Cambria Heights.
Paigh Phillips took the loss after allowing four runs on eight Highlanders’ hits. Nihart allowed four hits, struck out four and walked one in seven innings for the victory.
Portage (1-3) hosts Cambria Heights (4-0) on Wednesday in the second game of the series.
MARION CENTER 19, RIVER VALLEY 0: Cheyenne Silvis had five hits, four RBIs and pitched a complete five-inning no-hitter to lift Marion Center to a shutout victory over host River Valley in a Heritage Conference softball game.
The Stingers scored twice in the first inning and led 10-0 by the third before adding nine runs over the final two innings.
Mya Lipsie had a pair of doubles and three hits, and Lyndsay Mallory smacked three singles, including a triple. Lydia Miller, Alexis Roush and Abbey Smulik had two hits apiece.
Silvis struck out 11 and walked two over her five no-hit innings for the win. Sara Bollinger and Lily Buckles both pitched for River Valley.
The Stingers (4-1) welcome River Valley (1-3) on Wednesday.
Sardone named Central MVP in Mirror Classic
Macy Sardone netted a team-high 15 points to lead Central PA to a 102-71 win over the girls from Blair County in the Altoona Mirror Classic all-star basketball game on Friday at Penn St. Altoona.
Sardone, a senior at Homer-Center, drained a pair of 3-pointers en route to her team-high total and most valuable player honor. Wildcats teammate, Molly Kosmack, posted six points on the night.
Sydney Lear of Hollidaysburg was named MVP for Blair County with three assists and 16 points.