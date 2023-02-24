united-pm girls

United’s Lauren Donelson, right, droves into the arc while guarded by Penns Manor’s Summer Fennell during Thursday’s District 6 Class 2A quarterfinal-round playoff game.

 BOB LESLIE/For The Indiana Gazette

KENWOOD — The United Lions girls’ basketball team seemed hesitant early on in their District 6 Class 2A quarterfinal-round road game with Penns Manor on Thursday evening.

The Lions failed to take some early shot opportunities, couldn’t find an open lane to the basket and were getting beat to nearly every rebound chance and loose ball in the first half.

Tags