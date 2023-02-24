KENWOOD — The United Lions girls’ basketball team seemed hesitant early on in their District 6 Class 2A quarterfinal-round road game with Penns Manor on Thursday evening.
The Lions failed to take some early shot opportunities, couldn’t find an open lane to the basket and were getting beat to nearly every rebound chance and loose ball in the first half.
It was certainly a much different team that took the court against the Comets in the second half. Led by sophomore Maddison McGinnis off the bench, the Lions went on a crucial third-quarter run to regain the lead and squeak out a 38-34 victory over a tough Penns Manor team.
Thursday night’s victory paired with 10th-seeded Marion Center’s 53-46 upset win against second-seeded Portage in another quarterfinal-round game set up another interconference playoff game in the semifinals on Monday at United (16-7). The hard-fought victory also qualified the Lions for the PIAA tournament next month.
“I think that had a lot to do with Penns Manor’s defense,” United coach Paul Hall said about his team’s slow start. “I mean they were just pressuring us, and I couldn’t get my guards any shots.”
“United played really well tonight, and we wish them luck the rest of the way,” Penns Manor coach Jason Miloser said. “They have some great coaches and some great players over there and I have no doubt they are going to represent well in the playoffs.”
McGinnis came off the bench early in the game, but it was her performance in crunch time that was most impressive.
After hitting one of United’s two first-quarter 3-point field goals, McGinnis buried back-to-back long-range bombs with under a minute to play in the third quarter that ultimately gave United the lead for good. After her second 3-pointer dropped to close out a 14-2 rally, United went into the final period ahead 26-21.
Continuing to put her mark on the game, McGinnis found open teammates for the first four United field goals in the fourth quarter, including Lauren Donelson’s 3-pointer with 4:40 remaining to give United its largest lead at seven points, 34-27.
McGinnis finished with a team-high 12 points and six assists, followed closely by Delaney Perrone with 11 markers.
“She (McGinnis) had a heck of a game tonight,” Hall said. “She came out and fought and gave 110 percent with hitting those shots and finding the open players. She comes off my bench, but I think for most other teams, she would be a starter. I think she is a better player for us coming off the bench.”
The Comets (18-6) used a 13-4 first-half rebounding advantage to swipe the lead from United late in the first quarter. Sarah Stiteler, who scored a game-high 14 points, hit a layup with 20 seconds remaining to give Penns Manor a 10-9 lead going into the second period.
The Comets held United to just three points in the second quarter and steadily started to extend their lead.
Stiteler and Penns Manor center Allie Mumau each connected on a pair of free throws, and Alyssa Altemus hit a field goal with 3:10 to play in the second quarter to give the Comets a 19-12 advantage.
Altemus also hit double figures with 13 points and collected six rebounds.
Mumau, who had seven first-half rebounds and multiple blocked shots, sat for much of the second half after picking up her third and fourth fouls.
“They were picking us apart in that first half, especially on the offensive rebounds,” Hall said. “They switched a lot on defense that threw us off a little.”
Penns Manor just wasn’t the same on the boards. United claimed the overall rebounding edge 23-16, many of which came after Mumau sat with foul trouble.
“I told our girls at halftime that we have to hit the boards better in the second half,” Hall said. “Delaney, Aleah and Lauren did just that helping us out on the glass.”
“We have the utmost confidence in all of our players, but Allie makes a difference especially on the defensive end and rebounding,” Miloser said. “It was tough losing her for as long as we did with those fouls.”
The Comets twice crept to within four points in the fourth quarter, including 36-32 after Summer Fennell hit a layup with 30 seconds to play, but United’s McGinnis hit both free throws to put the Lions up by six with under 30 seconds to play.
“Tonight, was just one of those games that both teams had to battle through some things, and you hate to see either team lose,” Miloser said. “But I was so proud of the girls. The effort was there, even when the shots weren’t falling, I can’t fault their effort.”
“This was the game here,” Hall said. “It give us at least three more games with this team. Marion Center is a tough team, but they have to come to our house on our court next week.”
Homer-Center, the fifth seed, plays host to Bishop McCort, the ninth seed, in the other semifinal.