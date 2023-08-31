It’s time to see who’s the real deal.
United Valley and West Shamokin met their preseason expectations in Week 1, taking down last season’s District 6 Class 1A champion in Northern Cambria and Heritage Conference winner Penns Manor, respectively. Now the Lions welcome the Wolves on Friday to see just how good these two rising programs really are.
“We know what’s ahead of us,” United Valley coach Kevin Marabito said. “They’re legitimate. They’re one of the top teams in this conference, no doubt.”
The pair won in drastically different fashion.
Lou Swartz and the Wolves ran through the Comets, 40-18, while Isaac Worthington and the Lions duked it out with the Colts for a 20-14 victory.
Swartz, a 6-foot, 225-pound senior, ran for all six of the Wolves’ touchdowns against Penns Manor and stacked up 380 total yards.
“He’s put together,” Marabito said. “He’s physical. It’s going to be a task to stop him. He can throw, too. It’s not like he can’t throw. He can pass when he needs to.”
Stopping Swartz will be the Lions’ top concern.
“The thing with him is you know who’s getting the ball every time,” Marabito said. “If he gets underway, he’s a load. We have to tackle low and have a couple guys pin him. … We’re going to have our hands full. The best way to defend them is to not give them the football.”
United Valley didn’t have as flashy of a showing against the Colts but was more balanced in its attack with 251 yards. Worthington threw for 99 yards on 6-for-13 passing. His top target, Zack Travis, snagged five receptions for 88 yards, while Caden McCully and Braydon Brown combined for 99 of the Lions’ 152 rushing yards.
“We’re a lot more balanced than I think we’ve ever been,” Marabito said. “For years, probably since I’ve been here, we’ve been a run-first team. If we wanted to, we could throw a little bit, but probably 80 percent run, 20 percent pass. This year we’re more balanced. We have a lot of confidence in Isaac to pass and we have some great receivers outside with Travis, Brown and (Gino) DiPaolo. We’re happy with where we are.”
For United Valley, winning a tight battle was reassuring for a squad that found its groove to win three straight games to end 2022 after struggling to jell after merging the United and Blacklick Valley teams. This season, the Lions are preseason favorites and confidence is growing.
“In the past, we found ways to lose on Friday night,” Marabito said. “I knew we were starting to turn a corner when Northern Cambria recovered that onside kick, and the kids didn’t lose their heads. In years past, somebody would’ve drove it down our throat, but these kids didn’t give up. They saw some adversity Friday, but there was no panic. The kids got back to work. I’m just so proud of these kids.”
Meanwhile, the Wolves have to find a way to diversify their offense against a United Valley defense that held the Colts to 49 rushing yards. Only two other players ran the ball against the Comets, with Henry Clark being the only other rusher with a net positive (49 yards).
MARION CENTER (0-1) at CAMBRIA HEIGHTS (0-1): Marion Center struggled offensively until late in the game in a 27-14 loss to Homer-Center. The Stingers intended to use a two-quarterback system until losing one to injury in the preseason, so they’re looking to build on last week’s late success.
Cambria Heights, meanwhile, never got its offense on track in a 19-7 loss to Purchase Line.
CONEMAUGH TOWNSHIP (0-1) at PORTAGE (1-0): Portage ushered Conemaugh Valley into the Heritage Conference last week, throttling the newcomer, 34-7. The Mustangs gained 296 yards.
Conemaugh Township is searching for answers on both sides of the ball after last week’s 28-7 loss to River Valley.
CONEMAUGH VALLEY (0-1) at NORTHERN CAMBRIA (0-1): Northern Cambria is coming off a 20-14 loss to United Valley in a game that was up for grabs late in the fourth quarter. The Colts figure to get their offense cranking against Conemaugh Valley, which gave up 296 yards to Portage in a 34-7 loss last week.
PENNS MANOR (0-1) at HOMER-CENTER (1-0): Homer-Center got going after a slow start and beat Marion Center 27-14. The Wildcats found their steady diet of running plays and stuck in a quick touchdown pass that turned the tide against Marion Center.
Penns Manor ran into a West Shamokin buzz saw operated by quarterback Lou Swartz, who turned in a performance of the guy the Comets are trying to replace in Max Hill. They won’t face a quarterback of that caliber against Homer-Center’s Angelo Alexander, but they have to clean up the defense and find a way to sustain some offense.
RIVER VALLEY (1-0) at PURCHASE LINE (1-0): The winner moves to the top of the list of Heritage Conference contenders. River Valley is coming off a 28-7 win over Conemaugh Township, which was playing its first game in the Heritage Conference, and Purchase Line subdued Cambria Heights, 19-7.
It is widely believed in football that teams make their most improvements between the first and second week, so this one will say a lot about which team has the potential to sustain its success as the season progresses.
INDIANA (1-0) at KNOCH (1-0): Indiana beat Knoch last year, 32-21 in overtime. Both teams look like they have improved over last season, when Indiana finished 3-7 and Knoch finished 1-9 by winning its last game.
Indiana won its opener, overcoming a slow start and responding to a challenge in the fourth quarter when it looked like a 28-14 win over Freeport might devolved into a loss.
Knoch outlasted Hampton, 45-38. Codi Mullen, who passed for the more than 1,600 last season, was 14-for-17 for 370 yards and four touchdowns last week. His main target, Kaden Spencer, had eight catches for 234 yards, an average of more than 29 yards per reception.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.