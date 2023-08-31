uv preview

United Valley’s Caden McCully (26) followed a block by Alex Reba on Northern Cambria’s Ethan Donatelli during Friday’s win in the season opener.

 BOB LESLIE/For The Gazette

It’s time to see who’s the real deal.

United Valley and West Shamokin met their preseason expectations in Week 1, taking down last season’s District 6 Class 1A champion in Northern Cambria and Heritage Conference winner Penns Manor, respectively. Now the Lions welcome the Wolves on Friday to see just how good these two rising programs really are.