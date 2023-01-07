It’s hard to talk about anything else.
Because when Buffalo Bills safety Damar
Hamlin collapsed on the field during Monday Night Football after a routine tackle, the sports world took a collective deep breath and held it.
Football seemed so small at that moment, despite the big stage and big stakes between some of the NFL’s top two teams, as Hamlin received CPR on the field after going into cardiac arrest. In a matter of seconds, a game had become life or death.
It’s a terrifying situation that has sparked countless takes on the cause of the cardiac arrest, the motives of the league, what safety protocols need to be looked at, the
brutality of the sport and the inherent risks involved, and everything in between.
Yet, the only take that truly matters is that Hamlin is healing.
The Bills tweeted Friday morning that they received news from Hamlin’s
doctors at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center that his breathing tube was removed overnight and he was able to speak with loved ones and physicians, along with joining a
FaceTime meeting with the team.
As Hamlin continues the long recovery process, the question becomes where do we go from here? What can be done to ensure history doesn’t repeat itself with less miraculous results?
The answer I’d give is probably much simpler than others: Be proactive.
While tests are still being run to determine the exact cause of Hamlin’s cardiac arrest, the situation itself is rare and the tackle is a possible trigger but not the root cause.
The Sports
Institute estimates about one of two in every 100,000 athletes experience sudden cardiac arrest each year, and research
published by the American
College of
Cardiology states that there are roughly between 100 and 150 sudden cardiac deaths during competitive sports in the same
timeframe.
Most often it’s caused
by inherited heart
abnormalities that can go undetected, and other times it’s triggered by hard blows to the chest that cause commotio cordis, which is most seen in sports like baseball and hockey where projectiles make the impact and cause cardiac damage, according to the University of
Connecticut’s Korey
Stringer Institute.
It’s a fluke, a freak
accident, a perfect storm of unfortunate timing.
Maybe that’s why it
confuses me to see so many op-eds highlighting the brutality of football as being the main factor or the next of the saga that’s unfolding.
I’ve heard so many times this week the analogy made that NFL players are gladiators that it’s become dizzying. Sure, there’s truth to that. Football is inherently violent, especially on its highest stage. It’s grown men colliding at top speeds. That’s part of the allure of the sport. It’s controlled violence matched with complex strategy.
However, I wouldn’t say there was anything brutal about the tackle Hamlin made on Cincinnati’s Tee Higgins. If Hamlin didn’t collapse, nobody would’ve looked at the play twice.
Maybe that makes the whole situation even scarier. It was terrifyingly routine.
But it’s not the sport that’s at fault, it’s circumstance. As easily as it happened in an NFL game, it could happen in a Little League baseball game if the shortstop gets hit with a line drive in the chest. Or in a bantam hockey game if a slap shot hits just right. Or in a high school basketball game if two players collide under the basket.
The Associated Press reported a high school girl collapsed and died while playing varsity flag football in Las Vegas on Thursday. The cause of death hasn’t been determined, but it goes to show that medical emergencies in athletics aren’t isolated to a singular sport.
I’m all about making sports safer for the athletes that love them, but this isn’t a scenario where on-field rules make a difference.
It’s about assessing the safety and emergency protocols that saved Hamlin’s life, how to improve them and how to make sure that level of diligence can be executed at all levels of athletics.
University of Alberta’s Dr. Terry DeFreitas told the AP that two minutes is the ideal response time to begin CPR and use an automated external defibrillator.
Hamlin’s care team at UCMC said Thursday a physician was at Hamlin’s side less than a minute after he collapsed, and audio obtained by CNN had medical personnel calling for medics and extra assistance the moment he went down.
That urgency, that readiness and that gut instinct of the medical staff on the field that night was the difference-maker.
The NFL can build on that response in the same way the NHL did as it experienced five cases of heart-related collapses over the past 25 years.
These super leagues will do their due diligence, but I hope youth sports leagues do the same. Every coach, administrator and athletic director should be looking at their own emergency protocols and wondering if they could wield the same outcome as the NFL if one of their athletes collapsed.
Just think about it.
Two minutes. That’s all you have. Even when you don’t have a fleet of medical personnel roaming the sidelines or watching from the stands or on call for emergencies. Even when you don’t have the rigorous testing and health research. You still have only two minutes.
And if you hesitate when running the scenario through your head, something needs to change.
Most paid high school coaches are required to be CPR-certified, but take classes even if you’re just a volunteer at any level. Know where your athletic trainer is and have a clear line of communication. If you’re in a recreation or summer league that doesn’t have those resources, try to designate a person or small team to still be prepared. Have an emergency plan ready and make sure all staff and athletes know it. Make sure athletes are properly and thoroughly screened for medical conditions on a regular basis. Be prepared as much as possible.
Taking little steps can make the biggest difference. They did for Hamlin.