kiylar lorelli

KIYLAR LORELLI

 Submitted photo

The summer baseball season was extended a little longer for a local 13-year-old thanks to a rare second chance.

Kiylar Lorelli, who will start eighth grade at Indiana Junior High School in the fall, is the lone Indiana County representative on the Flood City Elite Major/70 travel baseball team out of the Johnstown area that’s preparing for a trip to Branson, Mo., for the Cal Ripken World Series.