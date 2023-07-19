The summer baseball season was extended a little longer for a local 13-year-old thanks to a rare second chance.
Kiylar Lorelli, who will start eighth grade at Indiana Junior High School in the fall, is the lone Indiana County representative on the Flood City Elite Major/70 travel baseball team out of the Johnstown area that’s preparing for a trip to Branson, Mo., for the Cal Ripken World Series.
Flood City thought its season was over after falling to South New Jersey’s Moorestown, 8-6, in the Middle Atlantic regional championship game in Queensbury, N.Y., on Monday; however, Mooretown declined the World Series invitation.
The tournament runs from Aug. 4 to 12 with teams reporting on Aug. 2 for media availability, a home run derby and other opening festivities.
“It’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity,” Kiylar’s mom, Amanda Lorelli, said, “and he is so excited but absolutely speechless.”
It’s another stop on the road of a successful season in which Flood City, which primarily consists of 12- and 13-year-olds from the Johnstown, Ebensburg, Altoona and Hollidaysburg areas, has gone 13-2 overall led by head coach Jon Serenko.
“I couldn’t imagine a better team for him to be on,” Amanda said. “He is coached by coaches who would lay down their lives for these boys, amazing coaches who take love into the coaching, and just I cannot say enough about these coaches. … Before they leave the huddle, the last thing (Serenko) says to all of them is ‘Love each other and play for each other. Let’s go do this.’”
Flood City is one of 36 teams traveling to compete in Missouri. The 18 international teams may be the thing Kiylar is most excited about.
“He grew up watching the Little League World Series on the TV with his brother since he could have the attention span to sit and watch that,” Amanda said. “That was the thing he couldn’t wrap his mind around — that young players will be playing teams from other countries. As soon as they released all of the teams on the Cal Ripken site, you could see them. He saw teams from Taiwan, Japan and Mexico. He is just giddy with it. He cannot wait.”
Kiylar, a third baseman, pitcher and outfielder, has been a part of Flood City for four years, and reaching the World Series has been the goal. However, with the experience comes an expense that’s been mounting for months as the team has traveled to local, state and regional tournaments. The entire team has been rallying to get sponsorships and donations, via a GoFundMe page and by going door-to-door.
“For the past two days, (Kiylar’s) been out with the sponsorship letter, the donation letter, hitting like all of the local businesses all around town,” Amanda said. “He’s hitting the ground running for this. He’s ready to go.”
Aside from logistics around the expense, Kiylar and the Flood City squad are preparing to participate in the World Series traditions while showing off a tradition of their own.
The Inclined Plane in Johnstown donated pins to trade at the tournament to represent Flood City’s home base, and the team is looking to customize some Terrible Towels to bring Steelers Country to Missouri.
A journey that began four years ago continues on Aug. 4 when Flood City starts pool play against Windsor, Calif.
“(Kiylar) absolutely can’t imagine doing anything other than baseball,” Amanda said. “That’s all he ever wants to do. He’s just so excited for this. … And I am sure for the parents, there won’t be a dry eye whenever they come out for the first time because they have wanted this for so long. This has been four years in the making for this team.”
