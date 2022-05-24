MARION CENTER — Mya Lipsie knew the ball was gone right off her bat. It just had that home run feel.
The two-run bomb over the left-field fence sealed Marion Center’s 15-4 mercy-rule victory over West Shamokin in the quarterfinal round of the District 6 Class 2A softball playoffs Monday.
“I was so ecstatic,” Lipsie said. “The adrenaline rush was insane. As soon as it was off the bat, I could just feel it was gone.”
In a game of swinging momentum, the Stingers clawed back from an early deficit and took control of a situation that seemed to be getting out of hand quickly.
The Wolves kicked off the game with back-to-back singles from Haleigh Newell and Lexie Young. Pitcher Maddie McConnell smacked a single to right field that allowed both base runners to score and put West Shamokin on top, 2-0.
Marion Center answered in the bottom of the second when a couple walks and an error loaded the bases for Abbie Smulik’s bases-clearing double that pulled the Stingers ahead 3-2. Smulik scored on Grace Rougeaux’s ground-ball base hit up the middle for a 4-2 lead.
“That’s what we work for,” Marion Center coach Ed Peterson said. “We want to get those base runners on and get that clutch hit. … It was nice to see that one. Of course that home run from our cleanup hitter was another clutch hit with that home run in the fourth. That was the straw that broke the camel’s back there. … I couldn’t be more pleased in finally getting those base hits that we need and getting them at the right time.”
West Shamokin slammed back-to-back home runs from Malena Stewart and Maria Young in the top of the third to tie the game and bring Peterson to the mound to settle his team.
“They didn’t give up,” Peterson said. “We called that timeout, we settled them down and we were good after that. They took the lead, we tied it up again, and we got that momentum back. … I just tried to settle everyone down. It was like, ‘Hey, let’s just get this next out. We got this. Let’s get this out, get in there and go. We’ll get those runs back. We’ll get our chance.’ It seemed to work.”
That’s when the Stingers tightened their game.
Freshman pitcher Cheyenne Silvis didn’t allow another run or walk after giving up the back-to-back homers. She started hitting her marks, jamming opposing batters into weak grounders that let the defense behind her shut down whatever offensive momentum the Wolves had going.
“In softball, it’s like big energy,” said first-year West Shamokin coach Anna Lasslo. “You could tell who had the energy when, and we sort of just lost ours toward the end. That’s unlike them, but it happens. We’ll grow from it.”
Marion Center settled into the box, as well.
Silvis’ single drove home Lydia Miller in the third for the eventual game-winning run to make it 5-4. Katie Moore hit a two-run shot in the fourth to extend the Stingers’ lead to 7-4.
The Stingers chased McConnell after she gave up seven runs on six hits and four walks in 32/3 innings. Lexie Young went to the circle for two innings, giving up five runs before McConnell was put back in.
Marion Center’s bats heated up even further in an eight-run fifth inning that ended the game.
Mya Lipsie got the ball rolling with a walk to lead off the inning. Rougeaux, Lydia Miller and Silvis each singled in runs, Madison Lipsie and Allison Semetkoskey reached base on errors and Mya Lipsie slammed a two-run homer to left-center that enforced the mercy rule.
Patience was key for the Stingers in the box and on defense. They forced McConnell and Lexie Young to pitch, working full counts in their favor to either take a base or fight off strikes with fouls until they found something they could drive for clutch hits.
Seven Stingers recorded an RBI, with six tallying two or more.
Smulik led with three RBIs on her double, while Rougeaux went 3-for-3 with two RBIs and two runs. Moore, Miller and Silvis each had two RBIs on two hits, while Mya Lipsie scored three times and had two RBIs on her home run.
“Once we start, it’s a chain reaction,” Silvis said. “Once it starts, everyone is on. Everybody hits, everybody does their job in the field. Sometimes we get in our slumps, but we get back up and we play the game.”
That’s exactly what West Shamokin couldn’t do. The Wolves’ home runs were solo shots, and they didn’t have an actual base runner after the second inning. Only three runners were left stranded because the Wolves couldn’t get balls past the Stingers’ tight defense.
Newell went 2-for-3, and McConnell had two RBIs.
“We just lost our bats,” Lasslo said. “Our offense is our strong suit, and we started strong and lost it. That happens.”
Silvis got the win one strikeout and no walks. McConnell struck out four.
“To me, it just matters that I’m doing my job,” Silvis said. “My team helps me out in the field, and I’m so thankful for them. They help me out in the field, they help me at bat. I just have to make sure I have myself. I have to have my head up.”
Marion Center now takes on top-seeded Southern Huntingdon (18-3) on the road Thursday.
“No matter what happens, whether we win or lose, we need to keep our heads up,” Mya Lipsie said. “We win or lose as a team.”