ARMAGH — Marion Center’s drought is over.
It had been 18 long years since the Stingers last won the girls’ team title at the Heritage Conference Track and Field Championships, and on Tuesday they broke through in a big way.
Marion Center ran away with the title, scoring 125 points and outdistancing the field by 50 points. River Valley and Cambria Heights tied for second with 75 points.
It’s the Stingers’ first conference championship since 2004, according to longtime Marion Center coach Chris Peters. The Gazette couldn’t confirm that at press time.
“Coach told us the last time was 2004, so that was a long time ago,” senior Lilly Ryer said, “and going into this, we knew we had a shot, but at the beginning of the season, we had no idea. I didn’t know we even had a shot to win Heritage because in the years before, we weren’t close to winning.”
“It’s definitely a big accomplishment,” sophomore Lydia Miller said. “There’s a lot of people that don’t get to experience it, and I know it’s definitely a big deal. I’m glad to be a part of it.”
In winning the title, Marion Center snapped the United girls’ five-year run as conference champions. The Lions had won the meet every year it was contested since 2016.
In the boys’ competition, conference newcomer Cambria Heights won the team title with 106 points, holding off defending champion Northern Cambria and Marion Center, who tied for second with 96 points.
“We came into it blindly because we didn’t know a lot of the teams,” Cambria Heights coach Jeff Koss said. “We knew a little bit about Northern (Cambria), but overall, we were taking it one meet at a time (during the regular season). We have a good group of sophomores and juniors, and we knew we were going to be able to compete. … We’re just very happy and proud of all the boys. They get all the credit.”
In the most notable performance of the meet, Homer-Center junior Justley Sharp won the girls’ shot put and discus, and she set the meet record in each event. Her personal-best throw of 134 feet, 4 inches in the discus came on her final throw of the day and broke her own record of 125-8 she set last season.
In the shot put, she set the meet record on three separate throws, her best being 42-6¾ and breaking the record held by United’s Maizee Fry since 2019 by more than a foot.
“It came together today, and I’m grateful that it did, but I’m still trying to make sure it comes together at meets when it really counts, like districts and states,” Sharp said. “So I’m trying to hold on to this and keep moving toward a peak.”
Others winning multiple individual events on the girls’ side were River Valley’s Sara McConnell and Cambria Heights’ Paige Burkey.
McConnell won the 400 in 1 minute, 1.20 seconds and the high jump with a jump of 5-0 to walk away from the meet as a two-time conference champion.
“It has a pretty good ring to it,” McConnell said with a laugh. “Nobody said that yet. That’s pretty cool.”
Burkey won the 100 (13.31) and triple jump (31-8¾).
On the boys’ side, Penns Manor junior Justin Marshall won the 100 (11.39) and 200 (23.70), claiming a pair of conference titles in his first season on the track team.
“I’m loving it. I got talked into it by my chem teacher, who’s also our head coach,” Marshall said, referring to Penns Manor coach Kevin Anderson. “It’s a lot of fun. I love it.”
Marion Center’s Tim Barrett also won a pair of events. He won the 1,600 in 4:55.02 and the 3,200 in 10:42.19.
For Cambria Heights, Steven Yeckley won both hurdle events, and Tanner Trybus won the long jump and triple jump.
Ryer, Miller and junior Reagan Ryen each won an event to lead the Marion Center girls to the title, and each of them ran a leg on a winning relay team. Ryer won the 3,200-meter run in 12 minutes, 50.14 seconds. Ryen won the 800 in 2:24.03, and Miller won the 200 in 28.33 seconds.
The Stingers also won the 3,200- and 1,600-meter relays, and they were the only team in the field to score 10 or more points in each of the six scoring categories — sprints, distance, hurdles, relays, jumps and throws.
“I’m just so excited the whole team pulled together,” Ryer said. “It wasn’t just runners. It wasn’t just throwers. It wasn’t just jumpers. Everyone placed on the podium today. It was super cool to see that.”