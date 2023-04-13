HOMER CITY — The number seven was extra lucky on Wednesday.
Homer-Center used a two-out, seven-run rally in the bottom of the seventh to erase a six-run deficit and grab an 11-10 non-conference win over Glendale at home in a high school softball game.
The Wildcats led after one inning, 3-2, but fell behind 4-3 in the third. The Vikings extended their lead with four unearned runs in the fifth along with single tallies in the sixth and seventh to go into the final frame up 10-4.
Homer-Center’s last-inning rally was spearheaded by six hits, a walk and a Glendale error with all seven runs coming across with two outs.
Julia King, the winning pitcher, led off with a double, followed by a walk to her sister and starting hurler, Ava King. Two outs later, Alaina Fabin drove in both sisters, and the Wildcats had three straight singles by Emily Bowser, Kylee Krejocic and Ashlynn Kerr.
An error on a grounder from Grace Frazer set the stage for Julia King’s second at-bat in the inning. After a Glendale pitching change, Julia King laced the first pitch into center field to score Kerr and Frazer for the win.
Homer-Center was led by Fabin’s three hits and three RBIs, while Melanie George stroked a pair of doubles with two runs scored and two RBIs. Julia King had two hits, including a double and the game-winner. Julia King earned the win in relief of Ava King with the pair combining for two strikeouts and two walks.
The Wildcats (4-4) travel to undefeated Cambria Heights today.
WEST SHAMOKIN 13, NORTHERN CAMBRIA 1: Two hurlers combined to limit Northern Cambria to one run and West Shamokin scored seven runs in the bottom of the second inning to lift the Wolves to a Heritage Conference victory on Wednesday.
Winning pitcher Leah Mondi allowed one hit and blanked the Colts over the first three innings before Avery Elkin finished strong with three strikeouts over the final two innings.
Madi Keirn had three hits, including a triple, scored two runs and knocked in four RBIs to lead the Wolves. Aleya Talmadge doubled, scored three runs and had three RBIs, while Maddie McConnell was 2-for-4 with three RBIs.
Laci Lanzendorfer hit an RBI single, and Kenzie Formeck doubled and scored the Colts’ run.
Hayley Dumm took the loss for Northern Cambria.
Northern Cambria (4-3) hosts Portage today. West Shamokin (4-3) travels to Purchase Line on Apr 20.
INDIANA 9, MCKEESPORT 8: Indiana posted a sixth consecutive victory to remain undefeated in WPIAL Section 1-AAAA by scoring seven extra-inning runs and outlasting host McKeesport on Wednesday.
The Indians scored in the top of the seventh inning to even it at 2-all and push the game into extra innings. McKeesport scored six times in extra innings and outhit Indiana, 11-7, but were turned away by Olivia Zimmerman, who closed the door on the victory with eight strikeouts over the final 41/3 innings.
Addie Stossel started the game on the mound and struck out eight batters and allowed just one earned run in 6 2/3 effective innings.
Indiana was efficient on offense scoring nine runs on seven singles and taking advantage of five McKeesport errors. Zimmerman brought in four RBIs, and Torrie Manzek and Maggie Cunningham scored two runs each.
Aubrie Mackowiak banged out four hits, and Emme Stout ripped two singles for the Tigers.
Madison Miller struck out 10 for McKeesport.
Both teams play again on Friday. McKeesport (3-4) travels to West Mifflin, and Indiana (8-1) hosts Highlands.
LIGONIER VALLEY 11, SOUTH ALLEGHENY 5: Ruby Wallace and Peyton LaVale had three hits apiece, Cheyenne Piper pitched a complete game and Ligonier Valley scored five runs in the top of the fourth inning to vault the Rams to a WPIAL Section 3-AAA win over South Allegheny.
Down 4-2, the Rams rallied for five runs in the top of the fifth inning to take a 7-3 lead. Piper allowed just one run in the bottom seventh inning to close out Ligonier Valley’s third straight victory.
LaVale doubled and brought home three RBIs, and Wallace hit a home run and was credited with two RBIs. Sydnee Foust, Abigail Springer and Adelynn Witcoski had two hits each.
Piper allowed just three earned runs and struck out eight to earn the win.
Morgan Mosqueda, Carrera Conley, and Gina Connors had two hits for South Allegheny (5-5).
Sydney Gordon took the loss.
Ligonier Valley (4-1, 2-1) hosts Derry on Friday.
BASEBALL
NORTHERN CAMBRIA 18, WEST SHAMOKIN 3: Northern Cambria scored ten runs in the fourth inning, plated a season-high run total and remained undefeated with a rout over host West Shamokin in a Heritage Conference baseball game shortened to four innings due to the mercy rule.
The Colts built an eight run lead after two innings before scoring 10 in the top of the fourth for an 18-0 advantage. The Wolves crossed the plate three times in the bottom half of the fourth, but the 15-run difference gave Northern Cambria its seventh straight win.
Ten Colts’ hitters recorded at least one single, and four different batters had multiple hits. Caleb Dolney went 3-for-4 with three runs scored and four RBIs, while Brad Valeria, Evan Wiewiora, and Josh Yachtis had two hits apiece.
Grant Johnston went 2-for-2 and ripped the Wolves lone extra-base hit.
Owen Bougher earned the victory after completing 3 2/3 innings and allowing three unearned runs. Jude Olinger pitched into the fourth inning and took the loss.
Both teams play again today. West Shamokin (1-7) welcomes Marion Center, and Northern Cambria (7-0) hosts Portage.
HOMER-CENTER 7, BISHOP CARROLL 3: Michael Krejocic pitched into the fifth inning to earn the victory, Owen Saiani scored two runs and ripped a pair of triples, and Homer-Center beat Bishop Carroll in a non-conference game.
Playing for the first time in eight days, the Wildcats were patiently waiting for a chance to pounce on Bishop Carroll. Blanked through four innings by Huskies’ starter Luke Repko, Homer-Center finally lit the scoreboard first with three runs in the bottom of the fifth inning and added four more in the sixth.
It was a good team win,” Homer-Center coach Scott Bauer said. “Everyone contributed. It was quiet early; not a lot of action. Both pitchers did a good job limiting offensive production. We were finally able to scratch out a couple off in the fifth. Then they answered back in the top of the sixth, but we fought back with four more. They kept battling.”
Homer-Center with only five hits in the game, took advantage of 11 walks from Bishop Carroll pitchers and made the most of their opportunities.
Brayden Rado knocked in three RBIs with a double, and Saiani brought in another on one of his two triples. The Wildcats also scored three unearned runs.
Zander Sekerak had two doubles for Bishop Carroll (2-5). Grant Casses had the Huskies’ other base hit and took the loss after allowing four runs in 1 2/3 innings pitched.
Homer-Center (5-3) will play at Cambria Heights today.
INDIANA 8, KNOCH 1: Ryan Okopal struck out 12 batters and allowed one run through 6 2/3 innings to lift first-place Indiana to a series sweep against WPIAL Class 4A-Section 4 opponent Knoch at home on Wednesday.
While Okopal blanked the Knights through the first three innings, Indiana scored in each inning and held a six-run lead after the third. Sean Morgan knocked in Knoch’s only run with a fourth-inning RBI double, but Indiana finished strong with two sixth-inning insurance runs.
Gavin Homer delivered a two-run RBI double, and Trevor Smith and Andrew McGee hit two singles each. Gavin Dougherty scored three runs, and McGee came around for two runs scored.
Okopal recorded all but the final out and tossed 62 of his 99 pitches for strikes. McGee struck out the final batter to close up Indiana’s fourth straight victory.
Jacob Wagner allowed five runs in 2 2/3 innings and was tagged with the loss.
Knoch (2-9) plays at North Catholic on Monday. Indiana (5-4) welcomes Laurel Highlands in a non-section game Friday.