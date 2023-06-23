Parker Stahlman struck out nine batters and held Homer City to three hits as Mahoning Valley earned its fifth consecutive win with a 3-2 victory in an Indiana County Youth Legion baseball game Thursday.
Mahoning Valley grabbed the early lead when Max Burkett’s groundout scored one and Lucas Mennitti’s single and an error extended it to 3-0 after three innings.
The Bears plated two runs in the sixth when Connor Deyarmin came home on an error and Brayden Rado smacked an RBI single.
Stahlman doubled and had two hits, Gavin Jacobson and Noah Stahlman each singled twice and Burkett hit a double for Mahoning Valley.
Rado, Nate Birchall and Deyarmin all singled for Homer City.
Parker Stahlman tossed six innings as the starter for the win.
Matthew Zerfoss fanned four and allowed three runs on eight hits in the loss.
Both teams play on the road Monday. Mahoning Valley (8-1) visits Armstrong, and Homer City (8-4) travels to Young Township.
S.W. JACK 14, ARMSTRONG 6: S.W. Jack scored 11 runs in two innings to complete a come-from-behind win against visiting Armstrong.
Armstrong led 5-0 heading into the bottom of the third when the Drillers scored three runs on a bases-loaded single by Brock Lewis.
S.W. Jack grabbed the lead in a five-run fifth. Charlie Manzi doubled in a run, Lewis and Hunter Kunkle plated two more on singles, Kunkle tagged up on a flyout and a walk brought home Riley George to make it 8-6.
Manzi smacked his second double to lead off the sixth. Lewis, Chance Force and Manzi all drove in runs on singles in the six-run inning to seal the win.
Lewis collected four RBIs on two hits, while Manzi went 3-for-4 and knocked in a pair of runs for the Drillers.
Armstrong’s Aiden Morando doubled for two of his three hits and drove in two runs.
Force tossed 21/3 innings of relief and earned the win.
Nicholas Kinter took the loss.
Both teams plays Monday. S.W. Jack visits Marion Center, and Armstrong plays host to Mahoning Valley.
SENIOR LEGION
YOUNG TOWNSHIP 7, BLAIRSVILLE FLOOR COVERING 3: A five-run sixth inning propelled Young Township over host Blairsville Floor Covering in a Westmoreland County Senior Legion game.
Blairsville took the 2-1 lead on Niko Vadala’s RBIs single in the second and reclaimed it again when Cameron Reaugh scored in the fourth to make it 3-2.
Young Township hit back-to-back-to-back singles to lead off the sixth inning, with Chase Jablonski bringing home the tying run with a shot to right field. A walk and Nicola Buffone’s sacrifice fly scored two more runs, and Ryan Waugaman’s two-run double made it 7-3.
Waugaman doubled twice as part of Young Township’s 13-hit brigade. Dustin Coleman went 3-for-4, while Jablonski, and Cooper Gourley stroked two hits apiece.
Caden Vresilovic had three hits, while Sam Yanits smacked two for Blairsville.
Jablonski earned the win, striking out seven and allowing three runs on eights in six innings of work.
Avery Foreman gave up 10 hits and seven runs in five innings and took the loss.
Blairsville (2-13) welcomes Bushy Run this evening. Young Township plays host to Bushy Run on Sunday.
THURSDAY’S BOX SCORES
MAHONING VALLEY 3, HOMER CITY 2
Homer City — 2
Rado 3-0-1-1, Birchall 3-0-1-0, Budner 3-0-0-0, Turk 2-0-0-0, Zerfoss 2-0-0-0, Shimko 3-0-0-0, Frazer 2-0-0-0, Deyarmin 2-1-1-0, Palmer 2-1-0-0, Fisher 2-0-0-0, Totals 24-2-3-1
Mahoning Valley — 3
Moore 3-0-0-0, Temchulla 3-1-0-0, P.Stahlman 2-1-2-0, Burkett 3-0-1-1, Mennitti 3-1-1-1, Noerr 3-0-0-0, Greenblatt 3-0-2-0, Jacobson 3-0-2-0, N.Stahlman 3-0-2-0, Conrad 2-0-0-0, Totals 27-3-8-2
Homer City 000 002 0 — 2 3 2
Mahoning Valley 102 000 x — 3 8 2
2B — Burkett, P.Stahlman. W — P.Stahlman 9 K, 1 BB. L — Zerfoss 4 K, 3 BB.
S.W. JACK 14, ARMSTRONG 6
Armstrong — 6
Miller 5-1-0-1, Kinter 3-1-0-0, Morando 4-2-3-2, Waugaman 2-0-1-1, Delano 2-0-1-2, Badac 3-1-1-0, Ashbaugh 4-0-1-0, Zablocki 2-1-0-0, Totals 25-6-7-6
S.W. Jack — 14
Ca.Force 4-0-0-2, Rowe 4-2-1-1, Manzi 4-3-3-2, Lewis 5-2-2-4, Miller 3-0-0-0, George 2-2-1-1, Kunkle 2-2-1-1, Thomas 3-1-1-1, Parke 0-1-0-0, Ch.Force 2-1-1-2, Totals 29-14-10-14
Armstrong 141 000 0 — 6 7 3
S.W. Jack 003 056 x — 14 10 0
2B — Morando 2, Ashbaugh, Manzi 2. W — Force 1 K, 3 BB. L — Kinter 2 K, 3 BB.
YOUNG TOWNSHIP 7, BLAIRSVILLE FLOOR COVERING 3
Young Township — 7
Jablonski 3-2-2-1, Fairbanks 1-0-1-0, Coleman 4-2-3-0, Brink 3-1-1-2, Buffone 2-0-0-2, Gourley 5-0-2-0, Waugaman 4-0-2-2, Simpson 2-0-0-0, Saxion 4-1-1-0, Scheeren 3-1-1-0, Cornman 1-0-0-0, Totals 32-7-13-7
Blairsville — 3
Vadala 3-0-1-1, Yanits 4-0-2-0, Kennedy-Citeroni 4-0-1-0, Riggle 4-0-0-0, Vresilovic 4-1-3-0, Foreman 4-0-0-0, Steeves 2-1-0-0, Howard 1-0-0-0, Fridley 2-0-1-0, Gillin 1-0-0-0, Reaugh 2-1-1-1, Totals 31-3-9-2
Young Township 101 005 0 — 7 13 1
Blairsville 020 100 0 — 3 9 1
