Last week, the Pennsylvania Game Commission finalized the decision to eliminate the mail-in antlerless deer license application process.

Moving forward, hunters will be able to purchase their antlerless license online or at a licensing agent. Prior to license sales next year, the Game Commission will announce the format of the new system. It is my fear that rather than receiving your tag because you could follow instructions and meet a deadline, it will now be a random chance whether you are awarded a tag. In New York’s system, in high-demand areas hunters can go years without being awarded an antlerless license.

