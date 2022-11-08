Last week, the Pennsylvania Game Commission finalized the decision to eliminate the mail-in antlerless deer license application process.
Moving forward, hunters will be able to purchase their antlerless license online or at a licensing agent. Prior to license sales next year, the Game Commission will announce the format of the new system. It is my fear that rather than receiving your tag because you could follow instructions and meet a deadline, it will now be a random chance whether you are awarded a tag. In New York’s system, in high-demand areas hunters can go years without being awarded an antlerless license.
Reporting your harvest is now more important than ever so the PGC can issue an appropriate amount of antlerless licenses. Hunters are required by law to report their harvest within 10 days of the kill.
Unseasonably warm weather in recent days has hindered the success of some archery hunters. On Saturday I checked in with several friends, and while most saw deer, movement was limited to early and late in the day. Traditionally in the first week of November, bucks will move throughout the day in search of receptive does if temperature allows. With many hunters having to schedule vacation days well in advance, they had no choice but to enjoy the weather and hope a buck strolled by.
Luckily, a cold front moved in this morning, causing temperatures to plummet. When the daytime temperature drops double digits abruptly, it triggers deer movement, which makes for good hunting. This increased activity can continue for several days, and midweek should be a good to have an encounter with a mature buck.
While most hunters dream of an older deer with exceptional antlers, harvesting younger bucks and antlerless deer is more likely. Hunters should focus on mature does rather than yearlings as the yield difference in meat is significant. Whether you process deer yourself or take them to a butcher, much of the time and effort is equal regardless of the size of the deer.
My time in the woods this year has revealed a lot of bucks with scrubby antlers that are difficult to see in low-light situations. Using optics to confirm an antlerless deer is in fact void of antlers is wise.
- While a large amount of attention is directed toward deer hunting, there is plenty of other game to be had. In-season stocking efforts are underway for those who pursue pheasants, and it seems most hunters are enjoying success on state game lands. A special stamp is required to harvest and hunt pheasants, with the cost quickly recovered in entertainment upon the first hunt.
- Squirrels are active and appear to be abundant in the woodlots I have hunted this fall. Often multiple squirrels will feed in the same area, and in the right conditions several can be bagged quickly.
The bushy tail can serve as an indicator for food in the forest. If one is not seeing squirrel activity, the odds of seeing bear, deer or turkey is less likely.
- The archery season is now closed for bears, and tag holders can begin to plan and scout for the upcoming rifle hunt.
- Turkey season is still open in our area but has closed in some wildlife management units. Checking the PGC’s “Hunting and Trapping Digest” regularly will allow license holders to know when they may pursue certain species.
- Goose season is open for those interested, although the southern winds have limited migrators. The bulk of birds in the area are those that reside here throughout the year. Fooling these locals can be tough because many have learned to avoid certain scenarios after early season hunting pressure.