When the initial NHL rosters were unveiled for All-Star Weekend at the start of January, a reporter asked Sidney Crosby if he planned to attend.
His response was a sly smile and a question of his own: “Why, did I not attend a few times?”
You could say that.
The Pittsburgh captain’s 2023 selection is the ninth of his career, tying him with Jaromir Jagr for second most in franchise history. However, Crosby has only attended four of them due to injuries — some a little too conveniently close to the All-Star Game to not raise eyebrows.
His most recent trip was 2019, when he earned the MVP honor for his four-goal, four-assist performance in the 3-on-3 tournament.
At 35, Crosby decided not to take the one-game suspension for opting out and thankfully wasn’t hit with a well-timed injury. Instead he headed to Florida for All-Star Weekend, which began Friday night with the Skills Competition.
It’s hard to blame players for wanting to find a way out of a game that means absolutely nothing to the current season and takes away valuable rest time, though I admittedly have always looked forward to All-Star Weekend.
OK, it’s a weekend of half-hearted hockey because no one wants to push themselves too much and risk injury when most teams are fighting for points and playoff positioning, but where else are you going to see Crosby and generational rival Alexander Ovechkin team up for a breakaway?
Or better yet, where else will you get to hear Ovi tell reporters he plans to have a few beers with Sid once they’ve both hung up their skates and called it quits on two legendary careers?
If All-Star Weekend does anything, it brings the NHL and hockey community together for a little bit of fun.
The Skills Competition was always a favorite of mine. It’s a way of showcasing some of hockey’s most basic skills by some of its best players — from hardest shot to accuracy shooting to fastest skater.
I remember watching Zdeno Chara break the 16-year-old hardest-shot record with a 105.4 mph bullet as a kid in 2009. Then he did it again in 2011 with a 105.9 mph shot.
And seeing Kendall Coyne Schofield, an Olympic gold medalist for the U.S. women’s team, sub in for an injured Nathan MacKinnon in the fastest skater competition in 2019 and finish less than a second behind the winner, Connor McDavid, while her teammate Brianna Decker’s demonstration of the premier passer event wound up being three whole seconds faster than Oilers forward Leon Draisaitl’s winning time.
Then there’s Trevor Zegras’ silly blindfolded breakaway challenge goal last year as he was pelted with balloon “dodgeballs” and reminded everyone you can still have fun as a professional.
The game itself is better, too, with the 3-on-3 tournament format that allows even half-hearted efforts to feel slightly more competitive.
You’re never going to get Stanley Cup-level competition in an All-Star Game — if you expect that, you’re expecting too much — but you do get some fun matchups, lines and position changes that fans would never see otherwise.
Just because I enjoy the festivities doesn’t mean it has no flaws.
The bottom line is All-Star Weekend is a chance to make the league more money with sponsorships, merchandise sales, ticketing and TV deals all under the pretense of growing the game and honoring players.
And every year the NHL tries to attract more eyes and more dollar bills with flashy shows and complicated events that muddle the spirit of what All-Star Weekend should be about — the players and the game.
The league made the Skills Competition too complicated in order to put on a show last year in Vegas. The Fountain Face-Off challenge and NHL 21 in ’22 blackjack were creative, but players looked bored and often confused without a crowd off the ice.
Plus, the digital targets for the accuracy shooting competition often malfunctioned
Aside from the individual events being murky, the fact the NHL insists on sending a representative from every team takes away from the point of having the best of the best competing.
MacKinnon, Colorado’s center, said as much last year: “I don’t think every team should send a guy. “It’s a silly rule have. It’s an All-Star game, not a participation game. … I look back when I went when we came last. I went, and I had a poor season. I knew I shouldn’t have been there. A lot of guys should have been there over me.”
The league says the rule is to help grow the game by having a representative in every market, but shouldn’t there be more honor in the selection process? These aren’t the best players in the league, they’re the best players of each team — and sometimes not even that. The players know this, and it can contribute to the general lack of effort most put into the All-Star Game.
Not that fixing any of these issues would lead to All-Star Weekend being more competitive.
I’m sure players would rather enjoy a week of rest as the final playoff push looms, and moving the festivities to June would not make the risk of injury worth the little reward.
All-Star festivities are gimmicks, but at least make them gimmicks players want to partake in and fans want to watch.