Blade baits, which can be fished vertically, can be a good option when the wind howls.

 Jeff Knapp photo

You don’t often root for the weather report to be wrong. But with 10 to 20 mph winds predicted this was the case. But as whitecaps rolled up the Allegheny River and the last of the season’s oak leaves rained down upon us in a torrent, this was not to be the case. The tranquil morning had quickly turned to a blustery one.

The wind and fishermen have a touchy relationship. Slight wind can be a good thing. Ruffling of the surface can make gamefish more aggressive, thus easier to catch. On windswept lakes like Pymatuning, species such as walleyes often feed on the windy side of structure, likely zeroing in on the disrupted food sources found there.

