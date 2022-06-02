MARION CENTER — Marion Center Legion Baseball will hold a pregame ceremony to honor Don Stitt, the former longtime manager and president of the team, Tuesday, June 9 at 5 p.m.
The ceremony will be held on the Marion Center field prior to that evening’s Indiana County Youth Legion game against Punxsutawney Post 62.
Stitt recently retired after more than 35 years of service to the team he served as manager and team president, holding both positions simultaneously for 23 years. He is the winningest and longest-tenured coach in program history after taking his team to the Western Regional eight times and the Pennsylvania state tournament five times.
Marion Center qualified for the Western Regional five years in a row between 1987 and 1991. Stitt’s 1989 team won the Western Regional championship, and his 2002 team finished as the state runner-up.
He compiled a record of 443-399 and was inducted into the Pennsylvania American Legion Sports Hall of Fame in 2010.
“I had the fortune of playing for Don all three years of my Junior Legion career and was part of his 1989 team that won the Western Regional championship,” said Nick Pinizzotto, the current manager of the team. “Much of how I manage our current team stems from what I learned from Don all those years ago, and we’re excited to recognize his impressive career.”
Former players, coaches, umpires and friends are encouraged to attend.