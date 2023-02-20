ALTOONA — Marion Center senior Liam Cornetto had one last shot to win a District 6 Class 2A Tournament title after finishing second last season and third as a freshman.
The Stingers’ 139-pounder connected on that shot Saturday night in a packed Altoona Fieldhouse.
The third-seeded Cornetto rallied with a third-period takedown to capture his first District 6 title with a 4-3 win over Juniata’s top-seeded Taylor Smith in the championship finals.
That completed a 4-0 performance over two days for Cornetto, who lost to Forest Hills’ Easton Toth, 3-0, in last year’s 138-pound final. Cornetto reached this year’s final with a 3-2 win over Tyrone’s second-seeded Lukas Walk in the semifinals.
“Liam has been working hard all year,” Marion Center coach Chris Stewart said. “We wrestled that kid earlier in the season and wrestled Walk earlier in the season. All have been overtime wins. So we knew it wasn’t going to be an easy feat to accomplish. Of course, we knew it was achievable.”
Teammate Gage Heilbrun (145) and United’s Josef Garshnick (114) and Gideon Bracken (121) weren’t as fortunate. All three lost by three points or less in the finals.
Thirteen wrestlers from United, Marion Center and River Valley qualified for the Southwest Regional tournament, which be held at Altoona in two weeks. The top six at every weight class advanced to the tournament.
River Valley has five regional qualifiers — led by third-placer Kaden Barnhart (152). The Panthers also advanced Brad Miller (fifth, 285), Wyatt Taubler (sixth, 107), Cole Stuchal (sixth, 172) and Chase Stuchal (sixth, 189).
United’s Jacob Sombronski (fourth, 107), last year’s District 6 champ, and Michael Monty (fifth, 133), qualified. Colton Henning (127) and Dylan Stephens (189) placed seventh, while Caden McCully (152) and Sawyer McGinnis (215) finished eighth.
The Lions were unable to follow up on their District 6 Duals championship, finishing in seventh place with 118 points. Bald Eagle Area won the team title with 201.5 points.
“Team-wise, we had a lot of kids come in with seventh, eighth seeds,” United coach Josh Henning said. “So when we got into the quarters, we were running into the top tier guys. That was a little frustrating. We didn’t place as a team as high as we had hoped and didn’t get guys through that we thought we could.
“But it’s a good experience. Some of them it was their first time here wrestling districts. We’re a young team. We’ll be back next year.”
Marion Center’s Cam Stewart (fourth, 133) and Griffin Tinsman (fifth, 107) also advanced to the regional tournament.
After Cornetto (36-5) broke a scoreless tie in the second with an escape, Smith (31-5), a District 6 Class 3A runner-up last season, took him down with 38 seconds left in the period. Cornetto, though, escaped with 2 seconds left to tie the score going into the third.
Smith quickly escaped in the third, but Cornetto regained the lead with a takedown with 1:19 remaining. He was able to ride Smith the rest of the period to win.
“I think he wrestled good,” Stewart said. “We’re getting him shooting some more. We’re getting him a little more offensive on his feet, and that’s really brought him leaps and bounds from the beginning of the year.”
Heilbrun (32-8) dropped a 5-2 decision to Penn Cambria’s returning district and regional champion Trent Hoover. One of Hoover’s two losses this season was to Heilbrun, 3-1, at the Mid-Winter Mayhem Tournament in January.
Heilbrun broke a scoreless tie in the second with an escape. Hoover took him down with a fireman’s carry with 33 seconds left in the period, but Heilbrun escaped with 4 seconds left to tie the score.
Hoover (34-2) escaped early in the third and nailed a takedown with 18 seconds remaining.
“It was another close match,” Stewart said. “Gage is wrestling tough, but so is Hoover. He’s a good kid. I think Gage wrestled up to his ability. Obviously we wanted to win, but he wrestled well.”
Garshnick suffered a somewhat controversial 2-1 loss to West Branch’s now three-time district champ Landon Bainey. The Lion freshman hip-tossed Bainey as time ran out, but the referee ruled the toss came after the buzzer sounded, ticking off the United fans.
“I think if there was a second or more, I would have gotten it,” Garshnick said, “but I threw it a little bit too late. I should have thrown it earlier.”
“If we just had a couple more seconds on the clock, that one could have gone the other way,” Henning said. “It was close, but I was looking right at the clock, and I didn’t think he had it. It was darn close. He had an excellent tournament.”
Bracken dropped a 5-4 decision to Bald Eagle Area’s Lucas Fye. Fye was up 5-0 in the second period when Bracken reversed him to his back with 4 seconds left for a four-point move. But neither wrestler scored in the third.
“Bracken’s match pretty much went the same way,” Henning said. “He put Fye right to his back, and another second, we get another back point. If we had more time on the clock, it might have been a different result. The clock beat us today.”
NOTES: Blairsville graduate Mike Gaston, a 1981 state runner-up, was one of nine inducted into the District 6 Hall of Fame before the finals. … Glendale’s Zeke Dubler (160) was voted the Class 2A Outstanding Wrestler. … Bald Eagle Area coach Ron Guenot was named the Class 2A Coach of the Year.