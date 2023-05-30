SHIPPENSBURG — When she envisioned how the final meet of her high school career would unfold, Reagan Ryen never imagined this.
The Marion Center senior had a personal breakthrough Saturday, claiming third place in the Class 2A girls’ 800-meter run at the PIAA Track and Field Championships and emphatically leaving her past struggles at the state meet in the rearview mirror.
“Third (place) was way better than I was expecting,” Ryen said with a beaming smile. “It definitely couldn’t have gone any better.”
Ryen ran a school-record time of 2 minutes, 18.10 seconds to earn her first PIAA medal in an individual event, and she was the only area athlete to medal in a track event at the state meet this season. Southern Columbia junior Kate Moncavage won with a time of 2:14.33.
As a three-time state qualifier in the 800, Ryen had been on the big stage at Shippensburg twice before. She left disappointed in the past, finishing 15th as a sophomore and 13th last season, but not this year.
“I’ve been really, really wanting it ever since last year, so…” she said before trailing off and exhaling deeply in joy. “I just … I feel so happy.”
Ryen’s previous shortcomings in the 800 can be partly attributed to her running on Marion Center’s 3,200-meter relay team, which qualified for the PIAA meet in each of the past three seasons. A staple on the relay team, she runs the anchor leg some three hours before her individual race, which has led her to “crash” in the 800 before.
“Usually, I don’t perform very well at states individually,” Ryen said. “But this year, me and my coach really worked on it so I would perform best here. … I run the 4x800, and then I kind of crash in the open 800 and I don’t recover very well. So, we’ve been doing a lot of things to work on that.”
The work paid off, and Ryen had the best race of her life in both events. She ran a 2:17 split in the relay, followed by her school-record and personal-best time of 2:18.10 in the individual 800.
“I was scared after the 4x800 because I split my fastest time, and I was like, ‘Oh, no, hopefully that doesn’t mean I’ll crash,’” she said.
Not this year. Ryen started fast, surging to the front of the pack out of the gate. She was in second place 200 meters into the race, and in third halfway through the two-lap race. Expecting a challenge from the runners behind her in the final lap, she maintained her pace and held on for third place with a determined kick down the final straightaway in her final high school race.
“Once we got through the first 400, I was still feeling pretty good,” Ryen said. “And then usually, (with) 250 left I start to crash a little bit, but I still felt good. That’s when I knew I could do this. There were only two girls ahead of me. I just have to keep up with it. And then, the last 100, I was like ‘I’ve got to go. I can get third if I keep going.’”
Earlier in the day, the Marion Center 3,200 relay team of Lydia Miller, Claire Hood, Brooke Slade and Ryen posted a season-best time of 9:50.42 but finished 11th in a deep Class 2A field. Ryen rallied down the stretch to finish eighth in the heat, but it didn’t land the Stingers on the medal stand.
For comparison, they finished in fifth place with a time of 9:49.61 last season.
“It was our season’s best,” Ryen said of the Stingers’ time. “I’m definitely happy with the race, and any other year, we probably would’ve gotten eighth. Definitely didn’t have a bad day. Just fast times.”
Also competing in the 3,200 relay was the Purchase Line team of Alissa Phillips, Mikeayla Ryen, Alonna Phillips and Rachael Ward. The Red Dragons finished 16th with a time of 10:04.13 in their second consecutive trip to Shippensburg. Last season, the same foursome became the first girls’ relay team in school history to reach the PIAA meet.
On the boys’ side, Indiana senior Jon Berzonsky was the lone area athlete to compete in a track event Saturday, running a 2:08.50 in the Class 3A 800.
