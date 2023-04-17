ARMAGH — No matter the size of the meet, no matter the level of competition, Sarah Marshall only has one speed. Admittedly a fierce competitor, that’s how the United sophomore is wired.
It served her well on her home track Saturday as she swept the hurdle events at the Bill Wilt Memorial United Invitational. Although it was a relatively small invitational, with only 12 schools participating, that didn’t change Marshall’s approach.
Like any competitor, she prefers a challenge from her opponents. But even when she’s not challenged, she goes full speed ahead.
“It usually pushes me harder with a person behind me because I can kind of feel them coming up on me,” Marshall said, “but I still try to push as hard as I can the whole race. Other people, if they’re ahead, they try to just lay back so they don’t kill their legs, but I try to push for PRs (personal records) every time.”
Marshall was one of 10 area athletes to win an individual event Saturday and the only one to win a pair. She started her day by winning the 100-meter hurdles with a personal-record time of 17.51 seconds, followed by a first-place finish in the 300 hurdles in 50.82, which she won comfortably by more than a second.
“I would’ve liked to break 50 in the 300s, but it works for me,” she said. “It’s around (the times) I’ve had this season.”
Also winning events in the girls’ competition were Purchase Line’s Rachael Ward and Abbie Goncher, while seven area boys won one event each. A junior, Ward won the 400 in 1:02.40 and her senior teammate Goncher won the shot put with a throw of 31 feet, 11¾ inches.
On the boys’ side, three of Marshall’s United teammates joined her atop the podium. Senior Ty Gapshes completed the Lions’ sweep of the 300 hurdles by winning in 42.96. Fellow senior Andrew Payne won the pole vault by clearing 12-0, and junior Gaige Grassmyer won the 400 in 53.32.
Their efforts helped the United boys’ team finish in second place with 90 points. Central Cambria ran away with the team title, winning nine of the 11 track events and amassing 149 points.
Purchase Line’s John Elick won the javelin (148-3), Northern Cambria’s Peyton Myers took the long jump (19-6½), and Ligonier Valley’s twin brothers John and Mark Jablunovsky won the high jump (6-0) and triple jump (40-9½), respectively.
When he won the 400, United’s Grassmyer earned his first career title in any event at an invitational. He was part of four top-three finishes on the day, having also placed third in the 200 and running on the Lions’ 1,600 and 3,200 relay teams, both of which finished second.
“It feels good to at least come away with one win,” Grassmyer said, referring to the 400 dash. “It’s just a fun race. I enjoy doing it.”
His teammate Gapshes had a similarly successful day. In addition to winning the 300 hurdles, he placed second in the 110 hurdles, fourth in the triple jump with a personal-best 38-7¼, and ran a leg on the 1,600 relay team for the first time in his life.
“I’ve never done this before,” he said of the relay. “It was fun. I was a little bit nervous, but being the third leg, I didn’t have too much stress. … It was a good race to be in for it being my first time.”
Just a second-year track athlete, Gapshes also marked a first by winning the 300 hurdles at an invitational. The United senior won the 110 hurdles at the Indiana County Championships last year, but he had never won the 300 outside of dual meets.
“To be able to win that, which I wasn’t really good at last year, it means a lot. It’s pretty cool,” Gapshes said.
Adding to the list of firsts for United athletes, Marshall also claimed her first career win in the 100 hurdles at an invitational. As a freshman last season, she won the 300 hurdles at the Indiana County and Heritage Conference championships, but never the 100.
Furthermore, Marshall had never run under 18 seconds in the 100 hurdles prior to last week. But she did it twice in a span of four days, first in a dual meet on Wednesday, and then again Saturday with a personal-best 17.51.
“I would’ve liked to do more,” Marshall said. “I’ve been having a lot of problems with my shins, so they pulled me from triple jump and the (1,600 relay). … But the 300s and 100s I’m happy with.”
Purchase Line’s Ward experienced a first of sorts, too. The Red Dragons’ top 800-meter runner and a staple in their 3,200 relay the past two seasons, she didn’t run in either of those events. Instead, she focused on the sprints on this day. Individually, she competed in the 100, 200 and 400, and occupied her typical role as the anchor leg on the 1,600 relay team.
“We switched it up a little bit,” Ward said. “I kind of like it. It’s something new, and today, I got a feel for everything. I got to experience new things. And it was definitely harder for me because so far (this season), I haven’t done four events. … But I liked it a lot, just seeing new things. It was good experience.”
Counting the preliminary races in the 100 and 200, Ward ran in six races, and it caught her by surprise.
“I didn’t think about that until I got here,” she said with a laugh. “And then I was in the trials for the 100, and I was like, ‘Oh wait, I have to run this again maybe if I get to finals.’ That was definitely difficult, but we’re here. I liked it, too. It was a good experience.”
Ward burst onto the local track scene two seasons ago by breaking the Purchase Line school record in the 800 as a freshman. That was regarded as her best event. But that sentiment might be shifting this season, at least in her own eyes after winning the 400 on Saturday.
“That meant a lot,” she said. “I don’t know if I really expected to get first in that. I was expecting maybe second. … My best event this year, I’m going to have to say is the 400 right now, I think. I’ve done the 800, but I think I’ve done the 400 a couple more times. So far, that’s probably my best event this year.”