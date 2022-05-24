The month of May is quickly disappearing, much to the dismay of those who enjoy it.
Recent near-record temperatures have made the approaching end of spring evident, but it still is hard to swallow.
May is synonymous with turkey hunting here in the Keystone State, and thankfully, there is still almost a week of the season left. Thick foliage and dwindling numbers of gobblers can make the last week tough hunting. The season will close on May 31, allowing many one last chance at tagging their turkey on Memorial Day without having to take time off from work.
Luckily, the foliage can be used to your advantage in approaching a gobbler, although it will also impede your own visibility. As gobbles grow less frequent, a hunter should be prepared to hunt for birds that approach silently. Reading signs such as tracks in the mud and scratchings in the leaves can allow a hunter to have confidence in an area despite a lack of gobbles.
Spending time afield outside of the traditional morning hours also can reveal the presence of a gobbler strutting in an open area.
Revisiting areas that historically hold turkeys or had them earlier in the season at times is the only option a hunter may have.
Conversing with other hunters could provide information of a possible lead on a bird that another does not have the tag or time to pursue.
The thick foliage greatly reduces the distance one can hear a gobble in comparison to the early season. A hunter must be prepared to cover ground and listen often in hopes of hearing a gobble.
If one is lucky enough to hear a gobble, pinpointing it can be difficult as it will likely be muffled. On a recent hunt, I had a bird answer my call once, but the terrain and vegetation made it sound like it came from a different direction than where I thought he was. The response did confirm that he was coming to investigate the call and allowed me to sit patiently in ambush.
Finding the perfect spot to set up and call in a turkey is a tough task at this point, and a hunter will be forced to settle for a seat that is less than ideal. If a bird responds to a locator call, a setup must be hastily done as the bird is nearby and possibly already on his way. When setting up blind in an area turkeys are known to frequent, a hunter can be more choosy in where to set up, although with the underbrush there are few perfect spots at this point in the season.
While it can be tough to strike a bird in the last week of May, once one is found, chances are good that it is willing to respond to your calls. Patience is important and a hunter should be willing to sit for an hour despite not hearing the bird gobble again. In most instances, he will either show up or gobble again going away within the hour.
Insects and poison ivy both can make a day afield uncomfortable for days to follow. Washing outer garments regularly and showering immediately after ending the hunt can help alleviate the chances of being itchy.
On Sunday, May 29, the state will hold a fish-for-free day, allowing anglers to enjoy a day of fishing without having to purchase a license or associated stamps. Participants are permitted to keep fish that are legal in season and size.