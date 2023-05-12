ARMAGH — For Sara McConnell, the recovery from her injury two months ago has been just as much a mental challenge as physical.
The injury led to her missing all but one dual meet of the outdoor track and field season, a time during which she traded her track spikes for a wetsuit. For the time being, anyway.
McConnell made her return to the track Wednesday afternoon at the Heritage Conference Championships. The defending indoor state champion in the girls’ high jump, she won her second consecutive conference title in the event with a jump of 5 feet, 2 inches.
While the victory was meaningful to McConnell, being back in competition meant so much more.
“It’s been so tough. It’s been more of a mental workout than anything,” she said of being sidelined.
Some two weeks after winning the PTFCA indoor state title on Feb. 26, the River Valley junior was in New York City for the Nike Indoor Nationals. At her final practice the day before the meet, she rolled her ankle. But nothing was going to keep her out of the meet at that point.
“I tweaked it pretty bad and that night, it swelled up,” McConnell said. “But I was at nationals, so I had to compete the next day, you know? You couldn’t just be like, ‘I’m at the biggest stage and I’m just not going to compete.’”
Compete she did, jumping 5-5 on a bum ankle and placing eighth in the country. But her left ankle was also worse for the wear.
“When I finished, I was like, ‘Something is not right,’” McConnell said. “You couldn’t even see where my ankle bone was, it was so swollen. And then, the rest has been a battle back.
“I lifted and I swam. My parents, I was lucky enough they opened our pool in early April and I swam laps and I lifted on my time off. It was quite the sight. I had a nice wetsuit. It was interesting. You do what you’ve got to do for what you love.”
McConnell wasn’t the only local athlete laboring through an injury at the conference meet.
United pole vaulter Bridger Blankenbicker suited up just five days after breaking his nose in a freak accident at the Altoona Mountain Lion Classic on Friday. His feet got tangled up on the crossbar, and upon landing awkwardly, he kneed himself in the face.
It didn’t seem to affect him Wednesday, though. He cleared 13-6 to win the conference title for a second consecutive year and help the United boys run away with their first Heritage Conference title since 2011. The Lions amassed 148 points to outdistance the field by 60 points. Penns Manor finished second with 88 points.
Blankenbicker’s jump of 13-6 met the qualifying standard for the PIAA Championships in two weeks, but he has to repeat it at next week’s District 6 meet to punch his ticket to Shippensburg for the second straight year. The United senior feels good about his chances, injury and all. Even if he has to do it at the same pole vault pit where he broke his nose last week.
“I feel pretty good. I made outdoor states last year, made indoor states this year so chances are pretty good,” Blankenbicker said. “As long as I have a decent day, I should be good. As long as I don’t break my nose again like I did last week.”
Although Blankenbicker was the lone winner in a field event for United, he was one of five Lions to win individual events on their title run.
Junior sprinter Gaige Grassmyer won the 400 in 51.75 seconds, one of his three personal-best times on the day. He also placed second in the 100- and 200-meter dashes and set personal-bests in the preliminaries of both events. Senior hurdler Ty Gapshes won the 110- and 300-meter hurdles, while distance runners Colton Henning and Matthew Beaver won the 3,200 and 1,600, respectively.
At the start of the season, the Lions might not have believed they would win the conference title and end the 12-year drought. As they progressed through the season, they started to believe.
“We just put in the extra work and we made it here,” Blankenbicker said. “It’s really exciting, the first time in a long time we’ve done this. It’s something that (we) didn’t really expect but it’s a really, really nice outcome.”
In addition to United’s Gapshes, Penns Manor teammates Alex Polenik and Justin Marshall won a pair of events apiece in the boys’ competition. Marshall won the 100 and 200, setting the meet record in the 100 with a time of 10.83 seconds, while Polenik won the shot put and discus.
Polenik’s throw of 50-1 in the shot put was a personal-record, or a “PR”, in track terminology.
“That’s the best part of throwing, is just PR’ing and always getting better,” Polenik said. “Doing that at a meet like the Heritage Conference Championships, it feels great.”
His winning throw of 149-4 in the discus was far from his best of 157-11, but that’s part of the daily struggle in such a technical event as the discus. Some days you have it, and others you don’t, and Polenik’s technique was off by just enough Wednesday that he didn’t have his best day.
“It’s a really technical event, and it pays off when you’re good at what you’re doing,” Polenik said. “A part of it is probably how I was releasing it. I wasn’t getting a good enough flick off of the discus, and it wasn’t cutting the air good enough. It wasn’t traveling at a good enough speed to go out past 150 today.”
Still, the Penns Manor sophomore walked away with two conference titles, and he’s nowhere near done yet.
“We definitely ain’t done yet. Still got two more years to go,” he said.
