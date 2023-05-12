sara mcconnell action

River Valley’s Sara McConnell made an attempt in the high jump at the Heritage Conference Championships at United High School on Wednesday.

 KYLEE SURIKE/Gazette

ARMAGH — For Sara McConnell, the recovery from her injury two months ago has been just as much a mental challenge as physical.

The injury led to her missing all but one dual meet of the outdoor track and field season, a time during which she traded her track spikes for a wetsuit. For the time being, anyway.