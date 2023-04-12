ARMAGH — In a pitching duel between River Valley’s Lily Buckle and United’s Abby McConville, it was an error on Morgan Chichy’s grounder in the bottom of the seventh inning that gave the Lions a 6-5 win over the Panthers in a Heritage Conference softball game Tuesday.
United kicked off things with a three-run third inning that included a two-run single from senior Kelsey Moore. River Valley responded with three runs in the top of the fourth, including an RBI single from Buckles and a two-run single from Victoria McCully.
Kylie Price doubled in Jaelyn Lichtenfels to put the Lions up 4-3 after four, but the Panthers scored a run in the fifth off Maren Dunlap’s triple to right field and took the 5-4 lead when Hannah Artley raced home on a wild pitch in the top of the sixth.
United tied it in the bottom half of the inning and took down the Panthers 1-2-3 in the top of the seventh.
Madisyn Burkett scored on a bad throw after being walked to lead off the inning.
“We’re making progress,” River Valley coach Brock Harsh said. “It’s young, stupid mistakes. Our girls fought the entire game. That’s not how you want to lose — an error in the bottom of the seventh — but they kept fighting. … It was so close, we’re just not there.”
Price went 3-for-4, including two doubles, to lead United. Moore drove in two runs, and McConville, Chichy and Payton Thomas all recorded hits.
McCully posted two RBIs for River Valley, and Dunlap scored two runs. Five Panthers had a hit: Dunlap, Tori Foust, Buckles, Artley and McCully.
McConville struck out 14 and allowed two earned runs in a complete-game effort for the win. Buckles went six innings, fanning 10.
“Lily did a great job,” Harsh said. “She kept us in the game. Ten strikeouts, seven hits, she did everything to help us win this game. We just need to clean up our defense. Overall, we just need to clean things up.”
The teams play again Thursday with River Valley (1-5) playing host to United (4-2).
WEST SHAMOKIN 7, MARION CENTER 3: Maddie McConnell’s three-run home run over the left field fence gave West Shamokin a lead it wouldn’t give up and the Wolves handed Marion Center its first Heritage Conference loss of the season.
The Stingers went up 2-0 after two innings, but McConnell’s homer in the top of the third gave the Wolves a 3-2 lead. An error brought in another run to put West Shamokin up 4-2 at the end of the third.
The Wolves added three runs in the sixth off an RBI single from Aleya Talmadge and a two-run line drive to right field by Madi Keirn to make it 7-2.
Lyndsay Mallory drove in a run for Marion Center on a single to center field in the bottom half of the inning, but the Stingers couldn’t find more offense.
McConnell had three RBIs, Jordan went 2-for-3 and Keirn tallied two RBIs for West Shamokin.
Mya Lipsie stroked two singles, and Mallory recorded two RBIs for Marion Center.
Leah Mondi went all seven innings for the win. Cheyenne Silvis took the loss.
Marion Center (5-2) visits Derry on Thursday, and West Shamokin (4-3) welcomes Northern Cambria today.
PENNS MANOR 16, PURCHASE LINE 1: Freshman Macey Pegg tossed a one-hitter as Penns Manor rolled over Purchase Line in a Heritage Conference game shortened to four innings due to the mercy rule.
Sarah Stiteler went 3-for-4 and scored three runs, while Alyssa Altemus notched two hits and three runs for the Comets. Allison Rhea singled twice, while Kate Hnatko had two RBIs.
Rylee Adams stroked a double for the Red Dragons’ lone hit.
Pegg struck seven and walked two. Addy Buterbaugh suffered the loss.
The Comets rebounded after a 10-9 loss to Homer-Center on Monday.
The Wildcats rallied back from a six-run deficit early in the first inning to take a 7-6 lead after fiving innings.
Penns Manor pulled ahead 9-7 in the top of the seventh, but Homer-Center’s bats heated up in the bottom.
Grace Frazier started the rally with an infield single and scored was brought home by Ashlyn Kerr. An intentional walk loaded the bases, setting the stage for Alaina Fabin’s two-run single up the middle for the win.
Fabin, Julia King and Bekah Marshall banged out two hits apiece for Homer-Center. King got the win with eight strikeouts.
Sidnee Hrubochak led the Comets with three hits, while Stiteler tripled and Allison Rhea singled twice. Rhea gave up 10 hits and struck out in the loss.
Penns Manor (1-7) welcomes Purchase Line (1-5) on Thursday. Homer-Center (2-4) plays host to Glendale today.
LIGONIER VALLEY 3, BELLE VERNON 0: Cheyenne Piper and Sydnee Foust combined to throw a two-hitter as Ligonier Valley shut out visiting Belle Vernon in a WPIAL non-section game.
Abigail Springer, Piper, Neve Dowden and Zoe Plummer stroked singles for the Rams. Dowden recorded two RBIs, while Plummer had one.
Piper earned the win. Tiana Ross took the loss.
Ligonier Valley (3-1) travels to South Allegheny today for a Section 3-AAA game.
BASEBALL
NORTHERN CAMBRIA 11, PORTAGE 0: Brad Valeria and Caleb Dolney smacked three hits apiece and Shaun Gisler tossed a two-hitter as Northern Cambria remained undefeated with a shutout victory over Portage in a Heritage Conference road game.
Valeria, Donley and Ty Dumm all smacked doubles for the Colts. Dolney also tripled and drove in two runs. Owen Bougher and Evan Wiewiora posted two RBIs each.
The Mustangs committed four errors and got hits from Mason Kargo and Luke Scarton.
Gisler fanned seven in the complete-game outing. Scarton took the loss.
Northern Cambria (6-0) plays at West Shamokin today. Portage (2-4) visits the Colts on Thursday.
MARION CENTER 4, WEST SHAMOKIN: Marion Center stayed undefeated in the Heritage Conference with a home win over West Shamokin.
Camden Rising’s sacrifice fly scored two runs for the Stingers in the second inning, and Marion Center added runs in the fourth and sixth. The Wolves got RBI doubles from Max Long and Jude Olinger in the sixth but couldn’t complete the comeback.
Nick Pacconi, Dakota Bracken, Dalton Stenman and Parker Black all collected one hit for Marion Center.
Olinger went 2-for-3 to lead West Shamokin.
Bracken earned the victory, allowing zero runs on one hit and struck out six in five innings. Long took the loss.
West Shamokin (1-6) plays host to Northern Cambria today. Marion Center (5-2) visits the Wolves on Thursday.
PENNS MANOR 11, PURCHASE LINE 1: Carter Smith allowed one hit and struck out 11 as Penns Manor defeated host Purchase Line in a Heritage Conference game shortened to five innings due to the mercy rule.
Junior Kayden Detwiler doubled for two of his three hits and brought home three runs. Smith, Connor James and Ashton Courvina all smacked two singles in the 11-hit onslaught by the Comets.
Brandon Buterbaugh had the Red Dragons’ lone hit, and Andrew Smarsh suffered the loss.
Penns Manor (1-8) plays host to Purchase Line (0-6) on Thursday for a rematch.
INDIANA 6, KNOCH 4: Ben Ryan knocked in four runs as Indiana beat Knoch in a WPIAL Section 1-AAAA road game.
After the Indians jumped out to a 2-0 start, Knoch tied the game at 3 in the bottom of the fourth. Indiana scored in the top of the fifth and added two runs in the seventh to pull out the win.
Ryan doubled and tripled in his 3-for-4 performance. Gavin Homer also had three singles and brought in an run, while Michael Tortorella smacked a double.
Conner Geesey earned the win, pitching three innings in relief of Homer, who struck out four in four innings. Jackson Pacek took the loss.
Indiana (4-4) welcomes Knoch (2-8) today in the second of the home-and-home series.