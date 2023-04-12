HS-sports-roundup.png

ARMAGH — In a pitching duel between River Valley’s Lily Buckle and United’s Abby McConville, it was an error on Morgan Chichy’s grounder in the bottom of the seventh inning that gave the Lions a 6-5 win over the Panthers in a Heritage Conference softball game Tuesday.

United kicked off things with a three-run third inning that included a two-run single from senior Kelsey Moore. River Valley responded with three runs in the top of the fourth, including an RBI single from Buckles and a two-run single from Victoria McCully.

Tags