The new year is off to a good start with above-normal temperatures that will benefit wildlife and outdoor enthusiasts alike.

Gone is the ice and hard-crust snow that made it difficult for our native wildlife to access food and travel through their home range. In the northern tier of the state, the snow depth was significant and stress was beginning to impact all sorts of critters. Whitetail deer are capable of withstanding the cold; however, ice makes it difficult for them to forage.

