The new year is off to a good start with above-normal temperatures that will benefit wildlife and outdoor enthusiasts alike.
Gone is the ice and hard-crust snow that made it difficult for our native wildlife to access food and travel through their home range. In the northern tier of the state, the snow depth was significant and stress was beginning to impact all sorts of critters. Whitetail deer are capable of withstanding the cold; however, ice makes it difficult for them to forage.
Some of the buck have already shed their antlers in response to the storm-induced stress and drop in testosterone levels. Those still holding antlerless deer tags should look over large doe closely before taking the shot as they may in fact be a buck that has shed. When afield, time should be spent scanning the forest floor and field edges as a freshly dropped antlers could be found easily over the next few months.
Small game hunting will provide the opportunity for an adventure this month, and when the weather allows, good hunts should be possible. The purchase of a ringneck pheasant stamp will allow hunters to pursue these state-stocked birds on public properties. Information as to when and where pheasant will be released is available online on the Pennsylvania Game Commission website, pgc.state.pa.us, although the weather can at times alter this schedule. Icy access roads that were impassable last week eliminated the ability to stock some areas, and hunters should not be surprised to find some public land lacking birds. Over the weekend I enjoyed a hike on state game lands, and although no birds were seen, droppings and feathers indicated that stocking had occurred at some point.
Squirrel numbers seem to be healthy, and a hunter should have little trouble finding an area that harbors some. Food sources and den trees can congregate squirrels at this point in the year, and quite often several can be taken from the same area. With food cached from the early fall, movement can be limited and being in the right place at the right time is necessary to enjoy success. Fresh snow will allow one to discover areas with good squirrel numbers that can then be hunted confidently when weather allows.
Squirrel hunting is challenging for hunters of all skill levels, but is particularly beneficial to new hunters as the sport teaches many valuable lessons while building confidence.
Heading north in pursuit of a rare black squirrel can put a unique spin on a small game hunt with the chance of harvesting a unique mount for the trophy room.
While grouse season is now closed, I was pleased to flush several while pursuing snowshoe hare last week. Areas with timber harvest provide the necessary habitat for the state bird, and sadly they have become scarce in Indiana County. If you are lucky enough to encounter a grouse this winter, making a note of the location will allow the chance to harvest some next fall.
Turkey sightings have been common in my travels, and between flocks seen and scratchings found in the woods it appears the spring season will be a good one. On Friday I was fortunate enough to encounter a flock of seven long beards, which created excitement for the upcoming spring.
Spending the winter months gearing up for the season and practicing your calls will allow better chances at success come opening day. Patterning shotguns is a fun activity and with some testing, the best choke and shell selection can be found.
Ammunition can still be difficult to find at times and taking an inventory of magnum turkey loads now will allow plenty of time to track down your preferred load.