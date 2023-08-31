A year ago, IUP coach Paul Tortorella wasn’t sure if the Crimson Hawks’ special teams would be a liability or a luxury. At times it was both.
But going into this season, he feels a lot better. That’s because there are no questions about special teams personnel like there were in 2022, when the team didn’t have a starter returning at any of the kicking or snapping positions.
Kicker Nick Andrassi, who won the job last year as a true freshman, is back. So is punter Aiden Spitler, who was a backup until later in the season with good results. Long snapper Brayden Landherr is back for his sophomore season, and wide receiver Daniel Deabner is set at holder.
“We’re miles ahead of where we were last year,” Tortorella said. “Last year we had no punter who had ever punted in a game, no kicker who had ever kicked in a game, no snapper who had ever snapped in a game, and no holder who had ever held in a game. Now we’ve got all those guys back. We feel good about the kicking game in that respect.”
Last year, that group had to fill some big shoes. Andrassi was a late addition to the recruiting class, necessitated by the unexpected departure of all-conference kicker Tyler Luther following the 2021 season. His season started off rough, when he missed the extra-point attempt on IUP’s first touchdown of its first game. But he finished it strong by hitting a 32-yard field goal as time expired to lift the Crimson Hawks to a 38-35 win at East Stroudsburg. On the year, he made 8 of 9 field goals and 35 of 44 extra points.
Spitler, who came to IUP as a kicker, was not expected to play, but when senior Dylan Grubbs suffered a season-ending knee injury in the summer, the job opened. At first, Andrassi handled the job, but after six games, Spitler was given a shot. He averaged 36.6 yards per kick, including a 69-yarder in his debut game against Seton Hill.
A freshman last fall, Landherr was the only long snapper on the team after Ryan Legere, the 2021 starter, was declared academically ineligible. He had a pretty solid season and is back, competing with Legere for the role. And Deabner, who will get some snaps at receiver, is back as the holder after serving the position well in 2022.
Tortorella said the value of special teams cannot be dismissed.
“All three parts, offense, defense and special teams, have to complement each other,” he said. “Sometimes the best offenses don’t win games; sometimes the best defenses don’t win games. Usually, if you complement all three phases, you’ve got a chance to win every Saturday.”
EARLY RETURN: Running back Dayjure Stewart, the team’s leading rusher last season (794 yards in eight games), had knee surgery in January and wasn’t expected to be able to play until three or four weeks into the season. But the Crimson Hawks got a lift when Stewart was cleared by team doctors during the third week of preseason camp.
The 5-foot-11, 191-pound Stewart suffered a torn ACL during the first quarter of IUP’s 24-21 win over Shepherd in the PSAC championship game on Nov. 12.
After being cleared last week, Stewart practiced a couple times but did not play in the final preseason intrasquad scrimmage. He will, though, be in uniform tonight when the season kicks off against Ashland. On the depth chart, JD Younger is listed as the starter, with Stewart and Adam Houser sharing the No. 2 spot.
“We’ll see how it works out,” Tortorella said. “I’m absolutely surprised. I didn’t think he had a chance to play this early in the season. It’s a positive, and we feel good about him being back.”
LOOKING AHEAD: It’s no secret IUP expects to be good this year. The Crimson Hawks have a lot of talent on both sides of the ball. But here’s something to consider: As good as IUP could be, it might –– with a good offseason –– potentially be better next year.
Why’s that? Well, look at the roster.
IUP has only six seniors. True, five of them are starters (receivers Derek Lockhart and Quinn Zinoble, tackle McLean Djouha, cornerback Naszhir Taylor and linebacker Jay Holmes), but the Crimson Hawks lost nine starters from last year’s team and seem to be just fine, if not better.
NAMES TO KNOW: There are 22 true freshmen on the roster, and the vast majority will take a redshirt year and not play this fall. But there are a few players on defense who could force their way into playing time because they had such solid preseason camps.
Tortorella said cornerback Ian Amegatcher, safety Ezeekai Thomas, defensive end Noah Vogel and defensive lineman Mysir Mayo could all get playing time on Saturdays.
Several other redshirt freshmen could also get on the field, including wide receivers Cy Clark and Omar Stewart Jr., tackle Wyatt Kovell, linebacker Tai’Don Strickland and safety Noah Johnston.
