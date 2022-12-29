Minnesota State won the Central Collegiate Hockey Association title game with a 2-1 overtime victory against Bemidji State on March 20 … then won it again more than an hour later.
The jubilant Mavs accepted the Mason Cup trophy, donned championship hats and T-shirts, snapped photos and then returned to their locker room to continue the celebration. Forty minutes later, with the players in varying states of undress and most of the 5,000 fans having departed the arena in Mankato, Minn., CCHA officials announced they were disallowing sophomore forward Josh Groll’s game-winning goal. A lengthy video review determined the puck went in through the side of the net.
“It was an unfortunate situation,” said CCHA commissioner Don Lucia, “but getting the correct call outweighed anything else under the circumstances. There’s so much at stake. I don’t want to end someone’s career on a goal that isn’t a goal.”
The Mavericks were in full celebration mode when a Bemidji State player alerted his coach, Tom Serratore, of a social media-posted video that clearly showed the goal should not have counted.
“They called it a good goal on the ice,” Groll said. “But nobody saw kind of what happened.”
At least not until the video taken from a different angle showed that as Groll skated in on Beavers goalie Mattias Sholl, Sholl’s skate lifted the net for an instant and the puck went in through the side.
“We had an indication that there were added replays available,” Lucia said. “We looked at different ones and we felt the puck had gone under the net when the goalie slid [across the crease]. At that point, we went to get the officials that reffed the game.”
After another 10 minutes spent scrutinizing the video, the goal was waved off. The teams were informed they had 20 minutes to dress and return to the ice.
Only 2:09 after play resumed, senior defenseman Jack McNeely scored the game-winning goal — 74 minutes in real time after Groll had apparently scored his game-winner — and the Mavericks celebrated their CCHA championship game victory. Again.
As the school noted on Twitter, “So nice, we did it twice!”
Minnesota State’s delayed victory leads off the first installment of this annual three-part compendium celebrating the unusual, the absurd and the just plain wacky from the year in sports.
DEUCES WILD. Memphis guard Desmond Bane suffered through a miserable night in a Grizzlies victory over New York, misfiring on 14 of his 18 shots from the floor.
But in one sense, his consistency was positively mind-blowing. Bane, whose uniform number is 22, finished with two assists, two steals, two blocks, two turnovers, two fouls and a field goal percentage of .222. Making all of this even stranger? The game was played on Feb. 2 — in shorthand, 2-2-22.
HISTORY LESSON. Indianapolis quarterback Matt Ryan, who presided over Atlanta’s record collapse in Super Bowl LI, was again on the wrong side of history when Minnesota set an NFL mark by erasing a 33-point deficit en route to a 39-36 victory over the Colts.
“A heartbreaking loss,” said Jeff Saturday, who had replaced the fired Frank Reich as Indy’s coach six weeks before.
The old record for largest comeback was 32 points, by Buffalo against the Houston Oilers in a 1992 playoff game. The Bills’ quarterback that day? Frank Reich.
THE WALKING WOUNDED. Tampa Bay Rays pitching coach Kyle Snyder injured himself during a game in Detroit — while making a mound visit.
Snyder was halfway to pitcher Shane McClanahan when he suddenly stopped before retracing his steps to the dugout. Manager Kevin Cash went out to talk to McClanahan instead.
Said Cash, “He pulled a calf muscle. Pulled it, strained it, popped it — we haven’t gotten the final injury report yet. I had to step up.”
FAKED OUT. A counterfeit version of cricket’s Indian Premier League, designed to dupe gamblers in Russia, was shut down after police arrested the organizers behind it.
Authorities said Shoeb Davda recruited 24 farm laborers and unemployed men in the village of Molipur to masquerade as players, provided them with uniforms resembling those of IPL teams and streamed matches on YouTube, adding to the authenticity with simulated crowd noise and commentary by a man who sounded very much like famed Indian cricket announcer Harsha Bhogle.
“They had umpires with walkie-talkie sets to officiate as they have in IPL and international cricket matches,” said police official Achal Tyagi. “The set-up was good enough to trick unsuspecting people into believing it was a genuine cricket league.”
Only the matches in this league were fixed. Umpires would discreetly tell players how to perform depending on instructions they received from the organizers, who were in turn receiving instructions from an accomplice in Russia.
“I have never seen a scam like this,” police inspector Bhavesh Rathod told The Times of India. “These guys just cleared a patch of land deep inside a village and began playing a match and beaming it on YouTube.”
Davda and three other men were charged with criminal conspiracy and gambling, which is illegal in India.
MOP-UP DUTY. Chicago Bears holder Trenton Gill was assessed a 15-yard unsportsmanlike conduct penalty during a game against San Francisco after he used a towel to dry off a small area where Cairo Santos was about to attempt a 47-yard field goal.
A downpour left Soldier Field a soggy mess, so Gill tried to sop up standing water with a towel before tossing it aside, at which point flags flew. “You cannot bring what we consider a foreign object — this was not a towel that would go on a uniform — out to alter the playing surface,” explained referee Clay Martin. “We felt that provided an unfair advantage.”
The penalty pushed the Bears out of field goal range.
OUT OF THIS WORLD. The Sugar Land Space Cowboys erupted for 17 runs in the sixth inning of a Pacific Coast League game against Oklahoma City and rolled to a 21-4 victory.
The Dodgers needed four pitchers to put out the fire, but not before Sugar Land sent 23 batters to the plate, pounded out 10 hits and drew nine bases on balls. Second baseman Alex De Goti went 2-for-2 with a walk and four RBIs in the 58-minute, 110-pitch bottom of the sixth and catcher Scott Manea also reached base three times before Beau Burrows fanned Yainer Díaz for the third out.
Coincidentally, the Space Cowboys’ parent club, the Houston Astros, had exploded for 21 runs themselves just the night before against the White Sox.
NEVER SAY DIE. The Drew (N.J.) University basketball team, after trailing 58-39 with under five minutes to play, scored the game’s final 21 points to stun Catholic University in a Landmark Conference tournament semifinal game.
Drew pulled out an improbable 60-58 victory when senior forward Howard McBurnie Jr. hit a follow shot with 1.4 seconds left to put the Rangers in front, then added a free throw to convert a three-point play.
The fans at Drew’s Baldwin Gym stormed the court after Catholic’s desperation full-court pass was picked off at the buzzer.
BUS SERVICE. Frustrated that his journey home was taking too long and he would miss the start of the Argentina-Croatia World Cup semifinal, a diehard fan of La Albiceleste took matters into his own hands.
When the driver of the crowded bus on which he was riding stepped out to buy something at a curbside kiosk, the 53-year-old man — identified only as Carrión in media reports — jumped behind the wheel and raced through the streets of Buenos Aires before abandoning the vehicle not far from his residence.
Police quickly apprehended Señor Carrión, whose escapade prevented him from seeing any of Argentina’s 3-0 victory.
SPECIAL DELIVERY. Denver residents Kit Karber and Dmitri Rudenko got the surprise of a lifetime when a vehicle backed into their driveway and a man approached their door lugging a black case containing … the Stanley Cup.
The delivery was meant for Colorado Avalanche left wing and captain Gabriel Landeskog, who lives nearby. Tradition holds that each player on the NHL’s championship team gets to spend a day with the Cup.
“The guy came to the door, met the dog, shook our hands like he was supposed to be here,” Karber said. “And I’m like, well, who are you?”
Karber and Rudenko were allowed to touch the trophy and snap some photos before the Cup was transported to its intended destination.
“It made our day,” Karber said. “It’s something that we’ll be able to talk about and laugh about for a long time.”
SLAP SHOT. Major League Baseball suspended left fielder Tommy Pham three games and fined him an undisclosed amount after he slapped San Francisco’s Joc Pederson — over a fantasy football dispute.
Pham confronted Pederson in the outfield before a game at Great American Ballpark, accusing the Giants left fielder of cheating for the way he maneuvered the injured reserve spot in the big-money fantasy league they participated in the year before.
“There was no real argument,” Pederson said. “He kind of came up and said, ‘You remember from last year?’ And I was like, ‘Fantasy football?’ And he’s like, ‘Yeah.’” Pham then slapped Pederson across the cheek so hard his sunglasses flew off.
In the wake of the incident, Pham called out Angels center fielder Mike Trout, the fantasy league’s commissioner, for not resolving the injured reserve issue sooner.
“Trout did a terrible job, man,” Pham said. “But I guess it’s kind of our fault because we made him commissioner.”
KEEP YOUR PANTS ON! Tennessee state representative Jeremy Faison was removed from a high school basketball game after he confronted a referee and tried to “pants” him.
Faison was at Providence Academy’s gym in Johnson City watching his son play for Lakeview Christian Academy when a scramble for a loose ball led to a scuffle. Technical fouls were assessed on each team.
An enraged Faison burst from the bleachers and began shouting at referee Paul Pendleton. When Pendleton ordered him to leave, Faison knelt down and yanked at the official’s trousers, trying to pull them “down and off,” Pendleton wrote in his report to the Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association.
Faison apologized on social media for his over-the-top behavior: “Unfortunately, I acted the fool tonight and lost my temper on a ref. I was wanting him to fight me. Totally lost my junk and got booted from the gym.”
Friday: The fourth-out rule