Minnesota State won the Central Collegiate Hockey Association title game with a 2-1 overtime victory against Bemidji State on March 20 … then won it again more than an hour later.

The jubilant Mavs accepted the Mason Cup trophy, donned championship hats and T-shirts, snapped photos and then returned to their locker room to continue the celebration. Forty minutes later, with the players in varying states of undress and most of the 5,000 fans having departed the arena in Mankato, Minn., CCHA officials announced they were disallowing sophomore forward Josh Groll’s game-winning goal. A lengthy video review determined the puck went in through the side of the net.

