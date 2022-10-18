Those who enjoy the outdoors by biking, hiking, jogging and walking should consider wearing hunter safety orange this fall. Avoiding early-morning and late-evening activity will lessen the chances of disturbing someone’s hunt.
While public lands are for everyone, it would be considerate to allow licensed hunters the chance to enjoy them and the wildlife they hold. In this populated area, I have had numerous hunts impacted by those who were unaware or did not care about the seasons. While I would never say a hunt was ruined, chances of success can quickly decrease when human activity occurs during prime time.
Antlerless deer may now be taken by muzzleloader hunters through Saturday. An antlerless license for a specific WMU and muzzleloader stamp are needed.
Those with a bear license may use their muzzleloader to pursue the apex predator with this season also closing Saturday.
On Thursday, the special firearms season will open for junior and senior license holders in addition to mentored youth, active military and disabled permit holders.
For those looking to get afield and pursue antlerless deer, be prepared to positively identify the target. Binoculars with good magnification are recommended as there are plenty of little bucks with antlers that can be tough to see in low-light situations.
Last week while on an archery hunt I set a personal record and saw five spike bucks in one sit. Had it not been for my 15x Vortex binoculars, I would not have been able to identify a few of them. A hunter should be wary of pulling the trigger until it has been determined the deer does not possess antlers. With deer in abundance, hunters should be selective in their shots. Holding out for a high-percentage shot will allow for a quick kill with little if any blood trailing.
If you hope to harvest a deer this week, it would be wise to know exactly what will be done with it once it is on the ground. While the benefits of hunting are extensive, wild game meat is the most obvious proceed of the adventure. Removing the entrails immediately after harvest allows the carcass to cool. Photos are best done before the field dressing. If a deer is not taken directly to a processor, it should be hung so air may circulate to facilitate cooling. An animal laying on its side will trap body heat and in the right conditions can quickly spoil.
Those lucky enough to harvest a deer should report their harvest so the Pennsylvania Game Commission has a better understanding of the herd.
Pheasant season opens Saturday and with the special license can provide an exciting hunt. The state stocks birds prior and during the season on public properties throughout the state with information as to when and where available online.
Goose season opens Saturday and the recent cold front should have the birds active in search of calories. A migratory bird stamp and federal duck stamp are needed.
Hunting and trapping seasons for fox and raccoon open Saturday. The Indiana County Fox and Coon Hunters Association will hold a raccoon hunt to coincide with the opener. With depressed fur prices, such hunts can offer incentive to harvest some of the surplus. If not for conservationists, Mother Nature will step in and kill with disease and starvation.
Farmers can suffer significant losses from raccoons, and thinning the population helps them and the overall health of the remaining raccoons. Fox prey on poultry and small game animals so one can feel good when one is taken. A furtakers license is required to harvest both species.