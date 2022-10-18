Zeke Wilson.jpg
Those who enjoy the outdoors by biking, hiking, jogging and walking should consider wearing hunter safety orange this fall. Avoiding early-morning and late-evening activity will lessen the chances of disturbing someone’s hunt.

While public lands are for everyone, it would be considerate to allow licensed hunters the chance to enjoy them and the wildlife they hold. In this populated area, I have had numerous hunts impacted by those who were unaware or did not care about the seasons. While I would never say a hunt was ruined, chances of success can quickly decrease when human activity occurs during prime time.

