The second-ranked and shorthanded IUP men’s basketball team took care of business behind an outstanding outing from Dave Morris with a 99-54 win against NCAA Division III Penn State-Altoona on Sunday afternoon at the KCAC.
IUP (8-0) eventually settled in around the midway point of the opening half, pushing its lead to double figures and not looking back. Sunday’s game was an exhibition for Penn State Altoona and did not count toward its overall record.
Morris dazzled with a career-high 31 points on 10-for-16 shooting, added four rebounds, four steals and two assists. The 6-foot-1 junior from Erie was one of four players in double figures for the Hawks, who held out starters Shawndale Jones and Ethan Porterfield for extra rest.
Tomiwa Sulaiman dropped in 20 points and grabbed eight rebounds, while Dallis Dillard notched his first collegiate double-double with 15 points and 11 rebounds. Damir Brooks, a redshirt freshman who drew his first collegaite start, added 13 points and five boards in 15 minutes before he fouled out.
IUP shot 59.6 percent (34-for-57) from the floor, including 72 percent (18-for-25) in the second half.
Robbie Hicks logged 13 points for the Lions and Mason Bush added 10.
IUP, which has been ranked in the top five 64 weeks in program history, won its 19th consecutive regular-season contest dating to last season.
The Lions trailed by just three points about five minutes in before the Hawks took control. Morris canned one of his six 3-pointers, jumpstarting a 10-4 spurt that included another Morris 3 and a dunk from Sulaiman off a feed from Morris.
Consecutive buckets from Dillard stretched the IUP lead to 19 at 30-11 with 9:38 remaining in the first half. Brooks finished an and-one layup from Dillard for a 22-point lead, which later swelled to 25 at two points over the remainder of the first half.
A baseline dunk from Brooks opened the second half with authority for IUP. Penn State-Altoona battled back to within 16 before IUP responded. A pair of baskets from Callum MacNamara lifted IUP ahead by 20 at 58-38.
Morris nailed his fourth 3-point basket of the evening for a 27-point advantage as IUP remained ahead comfortably. Morris’ final 3 of the night expanded the lead to 94-50, capping off the first 30-point outing of his career. It marked the 45th time the consistent Morris has scored in double figures over 76 career games.
Jaheim Bethea added seven points and three assists off the bench for the Hawks.
IUP welcomes Kutztown on Sunday afternoon and West Chester the following day for PSAC crossover action at the KCAC.