Former IUP guard Dave Morris recently signed a professional basketball contract with Ballincollig, a team in the Irish Super League.
Morris made the official announcement via social media on Tuesday. Ballincollig, also known as Emporium Cork, is one of 14 teams in the Irish Super League. The team has won four national championships, including this past season.
A native of Erie, Morris began his collegiate playing career at NCAA Division I Tennessee State for two seasons before arriving at IUP for the 2019-20 season. The all-time leading scorer in Erie County high school history, Morris amassed 2,270 career points in high school at Strong Vincent.
“So many have dreams and ambitions to play after college, and Dave is no different,” IUP coach Joe Lombardi said. “I’m very excited for him to be rewarded with this opportunity to play overseas and continue his basketball career.”
Morris played in 102 career games at IUP from 2019-23, posting a career mark of 95-7 (.931) across his three-plus seasons with the Crimson Hawks. He was part of three straight PSAC championship squads during his time with the Crimson Hawks and helped lead his team to the Division II Final Four in 2021-22.
“It’s an amazing blessing to go to college and have success as a team and individually, get your degree and continue to do something that you love. David has put in a tremendous amount of work developing his game as a team-first guy,” Lombardi said.
A two-time All-PSAC first-team selection, Morris scored 1,233 points in his IUP career. He ranks second in program history in steals (221) and sixth in program history in assists (415).
Morris begins his professional basketball career with training camp this September.
