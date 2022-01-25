JOHNSTOWN — The Pitt Johnstown Mountain Cats had a little bit too much for IUP on Monday night.
Just a little bit.
Pitt Johnstown grabbed a 14-point lead in the first half, gave away the advantage twice in the second half, denied IUP on its last possession and held on for a 70-68 victory in a Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference basketball game that determined first place in the West Division.
The Mountain Cats (11-3) took over first place at 10-1 while IUP (15-2) fell to 9-2. Both teams entered the game with six-game winning streaks.
“They’re a very good team, maybe the best team we’ve played this year,” IUP coach Joe Lombardi said. “It’s hard to say who’s best, but they’re right up there. They did a really nice job with their preparation.”
Pitt Johnstown’s defense focused on limiting IUP’s Ethan Porterfield, a 6-foot-8 sophomore forward who scored 30 points at Clarion on Saturday. The Mountain Cats held him to six points and forced turnovers on several occasions when IUP tried to work the ball to the forward into the low post.
“They did a good job keeping Ethan at bay,” Lombardi said.
IUP discovered its offense in the second half. After shooting 41 percent in the first half, IUP hit at a 48 percent clip in the second and went 6-for-13 from 3-point range.
“We did a better job on the offensive end in the second half and that got us some energy we needed on defense, too,” Lombardi said.
Pitt Johnstown, however, finished at 50 percent despite making only five 3-pointers. Fred Mulbah, a junior point guard, scored a game-high 22 points to go with seven assists. John Paul Kromka, a 6-7 junior, posted a double-double with 18 points and 10 rebounds. Pitt Johnstown led the rebounding by four, 34-30.
Dave Morris led IUP with 21 points. Armoni Foster scored 14 points and handed our nine assists. Tommy Demogerontas, who missed the past two games with a knee injury, returned to the starting lineup and scored 11 points.
IUP trailed by 14 points, 33-19, after Pitt Johnstown finished a 20-4 run with about five minutes left in the first half.
The Hawks forged a tie at 51 eight minutes in the second half and took the lead at 54-53. Things remained tight from there. IUP held its last lead at 64-63.
Trailing by six at 70-64, IUP made it 70-68 on baskets by Morris and Foster.
The Hawks had a last chance after forcing a turnover. With seven seconds left, IUP inbounded the ball to Porterfield in the paint, but his shot bounced around and off the rim.
“Credit to those kids,” Lombardi said of the Mountain Cats. “They’re good players and they worked hard and showed up. And we just ran out of time. I think if the game had gone another minute or two we would have won.”
IUP plays its first home game since Dec. 31 when Edinboro visits on Wednesday.