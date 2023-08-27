JOHNSTOWN — The Portage Mustangs welcomed Conemaugh Valley to the Heritage Conference in Friday night’s season opener by taking command of a close game late in the second quarter and pulling away to earn a 34-7 victory.
The Mustangs (1-0) scored two touchdowns in a 13-second span with just under three minutes left in the half to turn a slim seven-point lead into a 28-7 advantage at the break. Portage’s defense subsequently turned away two second-half scoring threats by the Blue Jays (0-1) to seal the win.
“We got a couple of turnovers, and had some big stops on fourth down,” said Portage coach Marty Slanoc. “Our defensive coordinator Ryan Scoran had us prepared and made some key adjustments.”
Portage’s offense was sparked by junior running back Isaac Willinsky, who rushed for a game-high 145 yards and a pair of touchdowns on 20 carries. Brendan Smithtro ran for another score and also caught a 67-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Easton Slanoc.
“We had some guys make some great plays,” said Coach Slanoc. “Our skill position guys are the veterans, and we have some young guys up front who we hope can keep growing and maturing.
The Mustangs outgained the Blue Jays 296-192 in total yardage while taking advantage of three Conemaugh Valley turnovers.
“We can’t turn the ball over like we did, that’s what killed us last year,” said Conemaugh Valley coach Matt Kent. “We battled, but we have to clean up the mistakes, and Portage just wanted it a little bit more than us today.”
The Mustangs opened the scoring late in the first quarter when Smithtro caught a Slanoc pass in traffic and then sprinted past the Blue Jay defense for a 67-yard touchdown. Slanoc added the first of his four straight extra points to make it 7-0 at the 3:40 mark.
Following a Conemaugh Valley three-and-out, Willinsky’s 28-yard rush highlighted a six-play drive that concluded when Willinsky found the end zone from five yards out to open the second quarter.
The Blue Jays answered on the ensuing series. Devin Chontas broke free for a 45-yard run that put the ball in Portage territory, and four plays later, Chontas scored on an 8-yard run to put his team on the board. Carsen Lauer’s extra point cut the deficit to 14-7 with nine minutes left in the half.
Portage came right back with an 11-play drive that covered 67 yards. Willinsky picked up 48 yards on the series, which was capped off by Smithtro’s 7-yard touchdown run with 3:01 remaining.
The Blue Jays muffed the ensuing kickoff, giving the ball back to the Mustangs at the Conemaugh Valley 18. It took just one play for Willinsky to score, which put the momentum firmly in Portage’s favor at the break with a three-touchdown lead.
Conemaugh Valley had a couple of opportunities to get back in the game in the second half. A bad snap on a Mustang punt put the Blue Jays at the Portage 20 on the opening possession of the third quarter, but Portage’s defense stuffed the Jays on fourth-and-two to end the threat.
Early in the fourth quarter, a red-zone interception by Portage’s Gavin Bobolsky negated another Conemaugh Valley scoring chance.
Portage completed the scoring in the final minutes of the game when Bode Layo capped off a 12-play drive with a 3-yard touchdown run.
The Mustangs play host to Conemaugh Township on Friday. Conemaugh Valley travels to Northern Cambria.
