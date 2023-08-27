Portage logo

JOHNSTOWN — The Portage Mustangs welcomed Conemaugh Valley to the Heritage Conference in Friday night’s season opener by taking command of a close game late in the second quarter and pulling away to earn a 34-7 victory.

The Mustangs (1-0) scored two touchdowns in a 13-second span with just under three minutes left in the half to turn a slim seven-point lead into a 28-7 advantage at the break. Portage’s defense subsequently turned away two second-half scoring threats by the Blue Jays (0-1) to seal the win.