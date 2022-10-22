PORTAGE — Portage coach Marty Slanoc and his staff challenged his players, especially the seniors, at halftime with the Mustangs trailing Northern Cambria by seven points on Friday night.

“There was a lot of anger in all of us,” said Bode Layo, a Mustangs sophomore end who heeded the words of his coaches by scoring the game-winning touchdown with 35 seconds left. “We didn’t think we should be losing that game like that with those two fumbles. We just came back and took over.”

Tags