NuMINE — West Shamokin threatened Portage after falling into a deep hole but came up short of the Mustangs, 49-34, in a Heritage Conference football game Friday night.
Trailing 35-13 at halftime, West Shamokin (4-4) struck for two Lou Swartz touchdown passes in the third quarter to pull within eight points at 35-27.
Portage (5-3) countered with two pass plays in the fourth quarter to stretch the margin to 18 points at 49-27.
The Wolves grabbed the early lead when Dylan Wolfe scored on a 2-yard run.
Portage, however, countered with two big plays for touchdowns to take a lead the Mustangs never gave up. Isaac Jubina scored the first of his four touchdowns on a 55-yard run, and Bode Layo hauled in a 38-yard pass from Andrew Miko.
After Wolfe scored from 37 yards to make it 14-13, Jubina scored from 59, 3 and 2 yards in the second quarter.
West Shamokin cut into the lead with the two touchdown passes before Mason Kargo scored on a 33-yard strike from Miko and Isaac Willinsky scored on a 26-yard pass play.
Swartz scored on an 8-yard run to set the final.
Next week, Portage plays host to Northern Cambria and West Shamokin visits Cambria Heights.